4-Star Prospect Who Teased Another Michigan Visit, Commits to Big Ten Rivals

The Michigan Wolverines football team seems to have fumbled one of their easiest recruiting dubs of the class. After recruiting for almost 12 months, the four-star safety out of Santa Margarita Catholic, Pole Moala, decided to pledge his loyalty to the second-best program in Hollywood, the UCLA Bruins football.

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Michigan’s staff actually started recruiting him back in May 2025. Interestingly, the connection started through cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, who offered Moala while he was still coaching at BYU. Once Gilford moved over to the Wolverines, that relationship traveled with him to Ann Arbor.

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Once Kyle Whittingham became the head coach earlier this year, the Wolverines aggressively doubled down on his recruitment. After reclassifying from the 2028 class to the 2027 class in late March, most analysts and beat writers had it between the Ole Miss Rebels football and the Michigan Wolverines as his top two destinations.

The 4-star, top-200 player from the Class of 2027 had multiple visits planned, including a multi-day unofficial visit (April 6–8) and he even teased and locked in a visit on June 29: “It was great. Couldn’t be more grateful for the entire Michigan staff for the hospitality! I can definitely see myself coming back.” Moala said to the Wolverines after his April visit.

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However, just as it looked like a done deal, the Bruins’ head coach Bob Chesney came out of nowhere in this race. Within 24 hours of his Ann Arbor visit, the Bruins flew him out to Hollywood. Moala ended up visiting the Bruins twice in just one week. That visit and flight trip paid dividends for the Bruins. Fast forward three days later, he officially committed to UCLA.

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“I’m very excited to be a Bruin. I love the new direction the program is going in, and I’m excited to be a part of what coach Chesney and the staff are building,” Moala said after pledging his loyalty.

“It’s funny, When I reclassified, UCLA wasn’t really one of my top 2–3 schools. They were in the top five, but every time I visited, I felt more comfortable, and I’m very confident in my decision.”

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Has to be one of the craziest switch up if you ask. When asked about his recruiting trip to UCLA, Moala cited the “night and day” difference between them and the rest of the programs recruiting him.

According to him, hometown glory also played a factor in his decision:

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“Like I said, it felt like home to me. My whole family is excited as well. Staying close to home wasn’t really a big factor, but it’s definitely an added bonus and made UCLA that much more attractive for sure.”

The Bruins coaching staff even welcomed him and his family to their facility, cheering and singing the Bruins fight song during one of his two visits.

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The four-star safety is ranked as the No. 18 safety in the Class of 2027 by Rivals and No. 28 by 247Sports. Last season alone, he recorded about 45 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups for Leuzinger High. Analysts from 247Sports compare him to former Miami star Bubba Bolden because of his ability to play free safety and cornerback while being 200+.

As much as this one might sting for the Wolverines, Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan 2027 recruiting class isn’t in total panic mode yet.

Michigan Wolverines’ recruiting trail

Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class is currently a bit of a work in progress. The Wolverines have locked in five solid commitments so far. As of right now, they are ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

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While that might sound a little low for a powerhouse like Michigan, the staff has been on a tear lately. Just days before Pole made his announcement, the Wolverines picked up three new players in a single week. These include Darrell Mattison and Maxwell Miles.

Right now, the biggest “must-get” on the board is a quarterback to lead the class. The name everyone is watching is Thaddeus Thatcher, a talented kid from Las Vegas who was actually committed to Coach Whittingham back when he was at Utah. Since Whittingham has that magic to pull anyone he has worked with before, the popular consensus is that it’s only a matter of time before he finds his way back to Whittingham.

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They’re also fighting tooth and nail to keep the state’s best player, five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, from leaving Michigan to play for a rival.

Even though there have been a few bumps here and there, for example, losing a lineman named Tristan Dare to Missouri, the overall, they still look pretty optimistic. Word is they are hosting a ton of elite talent for spring visits and hope to lock in one or two during that period. While it’s still early in the cycle, Michigan still has the chance to jump into the top ten.