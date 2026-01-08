4-Star 2026 Georgia Commit With Legal Controversy Gets Big Update on His Future

Earlier today, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office dropped a major legal update concerning Chace Calicut, a defensive back committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star DB had been facing serious felony charges that put his college career on hold. Following nearly six months of investigation and legal proceedings, the court temporarily dismissed the charges.

On January 7, prominent Georgia insider Jeff Sentell took to X to share the news with Bulldogs fans: “There was an interesting legal development today regarding unsigned 2026 #GoDawgs commitment Chace Calicut. The four-star DB was facing felony charges, but that case has now been dropped.”

According to Harris County attorneys, Calicut is currently free after the felony charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from an allegation of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The reason for the dismissal was listed as “pending further investigation,” indicating that prosecutors require additional time to review the evidence.

The case is set aside for now, but the state could still reinstate the charges if new evidence emerges. Still, this is an enormous relief for Calicut in the short term.

This entire situation originated from a road rage incident that occurred in July 2025. Calicut was allegedly driving a car when a passenger (Isaiah Phillip) in his vehicle fired shots at another car with two of his high school classmates inside.

The Houston Chronicle report also stated that Phillip was tragically killed a few weeks later during a shootout at a pool party. Since the turn of events, Chace turned himself in to the police on July 22, 2025, to prove his innocence. Calicut’s defense team alleged that he was coerced into being present under threat. They argued he was not a willing participant and was a victim himself.

Texas law includes a ‘law of parties’ rule, meaning that even as an accomplice, you can be held just as responsible as the main offender. That’s why Calicut was charged in the first place, even though he reportedly wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.

Due to all this legal trouble, he was unable to play his senior season of high school football. Now that the charges have been dropped, the path is clear for him to sign with Georgia and potentially enroll in college. He still needs to get the official green light from the university’s athletic department. The administration needs to make sure they’re comfortable with him joining the program.

Needless to say, the Georgia Bulldogs have a history of legal and driving cases that seem to keep the headlines busy. While none are on the same level as Chace Calicut’s case, there have been notable situations.

Nyier Daniels was dismissed after a wild police chase that reportedly reached 150 mph. Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley also had separate run-ins involving reckless driving. Both situations eventually led to their transfers to Purdue.

It’s too early to say what the university will decide regarding Calicut’s commitment.

What Chace Calicut’s career looked like before the legal case

Before his legal case began, Chace Calicut was one of the most exciting high school football stars in the country, playing as a defensive back for North Shore Senior High School in Houston. He was a key part of a dominant team that reached the state semifinals with a 14-1 record during his junior year.

He was ranked as a top-five recruit in the Houston area and a top-20 safety nationally for the class of 2026.

Notably, Calicut was a significant target for top-tier college programs, receiving over 30 scholarship offers. He eventually narrowed his choices down to powerhouse schools like Michigan and Texas before ultimately committing to the University of Georgia in June 2025.

He was supposed to be the next big thing in their secondary. Georgia coaches were particularly high on him, recruiting him with the potential to play either safety or cornerback due to his unique speed and size.

It would be a waste if his career were to suffer because of this.