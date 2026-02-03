4,800+Yard Transfer QB Gets Hero’s Welcome at New Program From $7.4M Olympic Gold Medalist Before Packed Arena

For an Oklahoma State program desperate for a spark after a brutal 1-11 season, hope arrived in the form of a 4,800-yard transfer quarterback and an unlikely welcome from a campus legend. The transfer portal didn’t offer much relief either, with 64 exits and 54 arrivals, but Drew Mestemaker’s entry changed the narrative.

“I see Drew’s gonna be a big part of our university and can’t wait to watch him go out and play,” said David Taylor, the head coach of the Oklahoma State wrestling team, who signed a $7.45 million contract in 2024. “We’ll have excitement around him, and what better way to introduce him to the people of Stillwater than in front of 10,000 people at an awesome wrestling match.”

At the beginning of the year, North Texas quarterback transfer Mestemaker committed to Oklahoma State. His resume shows he’s already one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country.

His production at North Texas, where he led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter, offers a stark contrast to the Cowboys’ recent struggles and is precisely the kind of offensive firepower Morris is looking to import. He finished with 4,841 yards and 36 TDs in his career there.

But it wasn’t just his on-field prowess that was on display; his introduction to the Stillwater faithful showed he’s already a star off the field, too.

As Cowboy wrestling delivered a 24-9 upset over No. 3 Iowa State, the new QB1 was just as busy off the mat. He was signing hats, snapping photos, and showing love to seemingly every kid in attendance. It was Taylor’s brainchild to invite the Cowboys’ quarterback to lead the Cowboys out onto the mat.

The wrestlers didn’t have much time to bond with Mestemaker. However, even within this limited time, 149-pounder Casey Swiderski was excited to have the quarterback as a fellow Cowboy.

“I just think it is cool for Oklahoma State,” Swiderski said. “Growing up, I was told to surround yourself with like-minded people who want to chase goals. You bring these high-level athletes and get them together. It’s good for the university.”

This is not the first time football and wrestling have combined at Oklahoma State. Their 2017 signing class featured several crossover athletes who thrived on the mat. Oologah’s defensive end, Brock Martin, proved his dominance by winning three straight state wrestling titles and earning The Oklahoman’s All-State Defensive Player of the Year award.

While Mestemaker gets the celebrity treatment in Stillwater, his fit within Morris’s scheme remains an open question.

Eric Morris steps towards an offensive reset for the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys seem to be a natural destination for Mestemaker. Back in North Texas, he played under the present Oklahoma State head coach, Morris. Not only would this pre-existing bond ease the transition, but another familiar face was also waiting for him at Stillwater. That’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy, who was also at North Texas.

“Quarterback play struggled in the final years of the Mike Gundy era at Oklahoma State,” On3 analyst Pete Nakos wrote. “New head coach Eric Morris plans on changing that quickly.”

A defensive back from Vandegrift High School, Mestemaker didn’t follow the usual route to being a quarterback. Instead, he walked on at North Texas in 2024 and committed himself to working hard behind the scenes. Now, Oklahoma State provides him with a chance to step into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny entered the transfer portal. As Drew Mestemaker will be filling the void, his task is not straightforward. After receiving such a hero’s welcome, can the quarterback flip the script?