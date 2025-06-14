4257-YD Threat Announced for Hugh Freeze as Sly Deuce Knight QB Agenda Exposed

Hugh Freeze is running out of time. Two years in, with no signature trophy to show for it, pressure is mounting, and expectations are high. Freeze’s subtle praise of Jackson Arnold hints at him being the Auburn Tigers’ QB1 this season. But beneath the surface, a much bigger storm is brewing for the Tigers—the one they will face in Week 1 against the Bears.

Enter Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson. The QB who had racked up 4,257 yards in his three seasons at Baylor and Mississippi State. According to the Crain & Company crew, Auburn’s real issue isn’t just ironing out its offense—it’s stopping Robertson in Week 1.

The Mississippi State transfer has the numbers to back the hype. “He was a 3000 yard passer, 371 yards, 62.2% completion percentage, threw 28 touchdowns at Mississippi State, eight interceptions for a quarterback rating of 153.1. Like, the kid can play ball,” David Cone said. If those stats make you blink twice, you’re not alone. Robertson is walking into this season with something to prove, and Baylor coach Dave Aranda is hoping he proves it at Hugh Freeze’s expense.

But it’s not just the raw data that worries AU. It’s what happens when everything breaks down. “Sawyer Robertson, it’s the improvisation stuff that worries me from an Auburn defensive to him standpoint,” Jake Crain shared. And that improvisation? It’s magic on a busted play. “He’s kind of got a little bit of that Sam Leavitt in him where he can turn a bad play into a great play… making a guy miss, keeping his eyes downfield, and then taking a shot to a wide receiver core that they did a good job in the transfer portal.”

With Josh Cameron returning as the primary weapon and the interior OL reportedly being one of the best in the Big 12, Robertson has a sturdy launchpad. Sure, there’s still concern at tackle, but with a quarterback who can keep a play alive until the very last second, that gap might not be a game-breaker.

Now flip the lens back to Auburn. The Tigers have ranked 71st nationally in offense in each of Freeze’s first two seasons—a statistic that doesn’t exactly scream New Year’s Six Bowl. But there’s cautious optimism about a turnaround in 2025.

The offensive line should anchor much of that hope. Connor Lew, Jeremiah Wright, and Dillon Wade are all back up front, bringing physicality and experience. Wade held down left tackle duties in 2024, and Auburn’s looking for more cohesion with returning pieces. Still, everything hinges on execution and quarterback play—hence Freeze’s not-so-cryptic nod to Arnold.

Yet Auburn’s QB room doesn’t end with Arnold. There’s a simmering subplot down on The Plains—one that whispers, not roars—for now. Star freshman Deuce Knight. Since committing to Auburn, his name’s been buzzing through hallways, message boards, and booster meetings like a secret too juicy to keep. He’s the what-if, the wildcard, the “we-got-next” hope that could upend any established pecking order. While it’s unlikely Knight sees meaningful snaps early on, the potential for a changing of the guard looms if things go sideways. Auburn fans fixate on Week 1 as a possible tone-setter for a redemptive season; it’s far from a guaranteed warm-up win.

Auburn’s silent backup plan in Hugh Freeze’s hot-seat year

Even if Jackson Arnold doesn’t fully cash in on the hype surrounding his arm and athleticism, Hugh Freeze isn’t walking into 2025 blindfolded. There’s a fallback plan quietly warming up in the wings. Deuce Knight.

For many inside and around the Auburn program, Knight is viewed as the last-ditch playmaker who could ultimately rescue the Tigers if Arnold sputters out. It’s a high-stakes game, and Freeze is playing his hand cautiously.

SEC analyst Cole Cubelic added a layer of insight on The Paul Finebaum Show, calling Arnold more of a “bridge QB” than a long-term lock. “Uber talented, has the ability to be a gigantic playmaker. But I think the experience is just not there, and he’s not quite ready yet. There’s a reason they brought Ashton Daniels in from Stanford, who’s actually played, who’s actually been a starter. If things don’t get reset or rewired for Jackson Arnold, could be a really nice stopgap until [Knight] is prepared,” Cubelic said.

Knight, the crown jewel of Auburn’s 2024 class, still needs seasoning—and Freeze knows it. But his presence alone creates pressure and promise. Freeze doesn’t want to toss the freshman into the fire just yet. Instead, he’s betting on Arnold to stabilize the ship. If that doesn’t work out, Knight’s number could be called sooner than expected.