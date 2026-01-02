$45M Legends Defend Caleb Downs as NFL Draft Could Be Ruined by Cotton Bowl Defeat

One definite thing about Ohio State’s horrendous loss to Miami is that you can point fingers at everybody, from O-line to D-line, from Julian Sayin’s blunder pick-six to the RB corps, except Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety has been the best defensive player on the field for the Buckeyes for the last 2 seasons, according to many. The football’s iconic $45 million duo comes to rescue Caleb Downs to protect his stock interest following the Buckeyes’ disastrous performance.

On New Year’s, NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco hopped onto their ‘The Night Cap’ podcast and decided to give Caleb Downs his ultimate flowers:

“Give Ohio’s day credit. Hey, man, I love that. Caleb down, that kid, that kid is a solid 10. He doesn’t miss any tackles. Johnny on the spot. He’s coming with bad intentions too. He’s not the biggest. He’s—I mean, what do you think he was on? 6’2, 210?” Shannon Sharpe said.

Chad Ochocinco doubled down on it: “But what he makes up for, Woody, for what he lacks in size, he makes up for in other areas. He’s ranging as hell; he can play down in the box. Hell, he can play; he can play free. And one thing about it, in open space, he is making that tackle every time he makes a tackle.”

On money. If you take any defensive player in college football today, nobody comes close to Caleb Downs in terms of making the variety of plays. Even in their loss to Miami, Caleb Downs balled out, especially in the second half.

If you watched the game, you’d know Caleb Downs was the one-man wrecking crew. Most of us wouldn’t be surprised if he had won MVP despite the loss. The 6’0 safety made 8 total tackles and, get this, became the first player ever in CFP history to force two fumbles in a single game. Not bad for undersized safety, right?

Truth is, he has been doing this ever since he set his foot on Columbus or even in his Nick Saban Bama days. His game against Miami reflects his 2025 season.

Caleb was the anchor for the absolute best defense in college football, a unit that only gave up about 8 points per game. His incredible play earned him some huge awards: the Jim Thorpe Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was also named a unanimous first-team All-American for the second year in a row. His stats for the season were great too: 60 tackles, two interceptions, and a ton of big plays.

The former Bama baller finished his college days with 248 total tackles, 6 interceptions, 12.5 tackle for losses, and some big-time forced fumbles(3).

So, the big question is, how good is he, really? Honestly? Some folks in the know are even calling him one of the greatest college football players of all time.

He even has a punt return touchdown under his belt!

Popular consensus, even among the Michigan Wolverines fans, is that he’s easily, without a doubt, a projected top-10 or even top 5 pick for the 2026 NFL Draft for a reason.

What makes him so special is his incredible versatility, he can do everything on the field. Plus his crazy instincts for reading the game and his natural leadership skills. Man coverage and zone coverage are all the same to him. The real question is where would he fit the most?

Caleb Downs mock draft

As for the best team fit, that comes down to who needs a smart, do-it-all defensive back.

1) LA Rams: the Los Angeles Rams are a good possibility. They could land him with an approximate Pick #9 (via Atlanta), filling a significant need in their secondary as current safety Kam Curl faces free agency issues.

2) Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals finally need to come out of or rebuild the era. Adding a talent like Downs could solidify their backfield with veteran Budda Baker potentially retiring or leaving in free agency.

3) New York Jets: If the Jets decide against drafting a quarterback early, then why not Caleb Downs? With several safety free agents in the offseason, including Tony Adams and Andre Cisco, there are significant shoes to fill.

4) The Minnesota Vikings: the Vikings could be the go-to post for Caleb Downs (if they move on from JJ McCarthy). Their Harrison Smith, a franchise icon, is nearing the end of his illustrious career, and the Vikings need to find his long-term replacement. Downs would be a “dream target” for Minnesota as a potential long-term anchor for their defense.

In short, wherever he lands, expect big things. Downs is one of those rare college players who seems ready for the professional game immediately, and whichever team drafts him will likely be getting a future star.