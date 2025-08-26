Fox Dispute Puts Texas–Ohio State Opener in Jeopardy Months After Ryan Day’s Schedule Push

It was supposed to be the blockbuster curtain-raiser — Texas, ranked No. 1, strutting into Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State, the defending national champs. College football doesn’t usually hand out season openers this juicy. But just when fans were clearing their Saturday schedules, circling the date, and planning watch parties, a curveball drops: the game might not even air on YouTube TV. Yup, the fight isn’t on the field yet — it’s between FOX and Google.

FOX and YouTube TV are butting heads over money, and the fallout could be ugly. According to SBJ’s Austin Karp, the two sides are at an “impasse” in their negotiations. If they don’t hammer out a deal by Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET, YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to FOX, FS1, and Big Ten Network. Translation? No Big Noon Kickoff, no Gus Johnson hype calls, and no Ohio State–Texas on the biggest streaming cable service in the country.

This couldn’t have picked a worse time. NFL fans can maybe breathe easy — the first FOX slate isn’t until Sept. 7. But for college football diehards? Disaster. Week 1 doesn’t just feature the heavyweight clash in Columbus, it also brings Baylor–Auburn under the Friday night lights, another FOX headliner. And if the channels go dark, fans are stuck scrambling for last-minute alternatives.

YouTube TV, for its part, is framing FOX as greedy. “Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive,” the authority said. The company even tossed subscribers a bone, promising a $10 credit if the blackout lingers. FOX hasn’t publicly budged, but it’s clear both sides know how high the stakes are — losing one of the most anticipated games in years would trigger a full-on fan mutiny.

What makes this mess even spicier is that Ohio State already tried to push this matchup into a different slot. Back in May, Buckeyes AD Ross Bjork asked FOX to move the game to Sunday night for a Labor Day prime-time showcase. FOX was cool with it, even if it meant splitting eyeballs with Miami–Notre Dame on ABC. But Texas wasn’t having it, killing the move before it left the drawing board. So, thanks to the Longhorns, we’re still stuck with another Big Noon hammer, whether fans love it or not.

That’s been FOX’s playbook the past few years. Big Noon Saturday might frustrate traditionalists who crave night kickoffs under the lights, but it’s been a cash cow. Viewership numbers back it up, and the network isn’t ditching its golden slot for anyone — not even the defending champs or the nation’s top-ranked team. For better or worse, Ohio State–Texas was always destined for high noon.

Paul Finebaum gives his verdict on Texas–Buckeyes marquee match-up

Leave it to Paul Finebaum to stir the pot before the game even kicks off. The SEC’s loudest voice hit ESPN’s First Take on Friday morning and basically told America, “Don’t expect drama.” In his eyes, this won’t be a nail-biter at The Horseshoe. It’ll be a Texas beatdown. “I think Vegas is completely wrong. I really don’t even think that this game is going to be close,” Finebaum said, dismissing the Buckeyes’ 1.5-point edge from BetMGM. “It’s a big event, one of the biggest games we’ve seen, but I think Texas’ roster is better, and I think Ohio State is going to be hungover from last year with a new quarterback. And by the way, two new coordinators as well.”

It’s a bold stance, but Finebaum has receipts. Texas is literally stacked. Arch Manning leads the charge, backed by defensive playmakers like Anthony Hill Jr. and Michael Taafe, and Colin Simmons. Oh, and let’s not forget Cal transfer Jack Endries, who’s arguably the most dangerous tight-end in the country.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is dealing with turnover that would make any coach sweat. Quarterback Will Howard, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, cornerback Denzel Burke, and pass rusher Jack Sawyer? All gone to the NFL. That’s 13 draftees in total, ripping out the backbone of the championship roster. Sure, the Buckeyes reload like almost no one else — Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs are absolute studs — but new blood plus new coordinators equals unpredictability.

Finebaum’s prediction doesn’t sit well with Buckeye Nation, especially with memories of 2014 when Urban Meyer’s crew opened the year ranked No. 1 and steamrolled Virginia Tech in their season opener. Ohio State doesn’t do hangovers, they ball. Still, here’s the thing: The Horseshoe doesn’t hand out easy wins. Texas may have the shinier roster, but stepping into Columbus for the first real test of the season is a gauntlet. Finebaum might be right that Texas has the edge, but if history has taught us anything, it’s that you never casually dismiss Ohio State in front of 100,000 screaming fans.