FOX Pays Emotional Tribute as Urban Meyer Shares Humbling Message on Hall of Fame Induction

Urban Meyer officially entered the College Football Hall of Fame today as its 14th head coach. What makes this more impressive is that he was inducted on his very first try after becoming eligible. Fox Media made sure not to miss this emotional and historic moment.

On December 9, the Fox Big 10 Noon Kickoff hopped onto IG and made an emotional tribute to their most stacked and certified employee with Photo Montage all the way from grad days to present time to One Direction’s ‘You & I’ music.

Urban Meyer’s career in college football started from the very bottom. He got his start as a graduate assistant at Ohio State in the mid-1980s, right after playing defensive back in college.

He then bounced around smaller programs like Illinois State and Colorado State before landing a big job at Notre Dame as the wide receivers coach. His first shot as a head coach came in 2001 at Bowling Green.

After just two successful seasons there, he moved to the University of Utah Utes, where his innovative offensive schemes and cookbook caught national attention, leading the Utes to an undefeated season and a BCS bowl win. his success made him one of the hottest coaching prospects in the country and earned him the top job at the University of Florida.

At Florida and later at Ohio State, Meyer became a college football legend. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006 and 2008). Then came the Buckeyes era in 2014.

Ohio State saw a big surge under Urban Meyer; he coached them for seven seasons and led them to an overall record of 83-9. He is the only coach in Ohio State’s history to go undefeated with a 7-0 record against Michigan to date. And that success still stays in Buckeyes’ hearts to this day and CBS on Fox took this tribute that hit right at home.

“They did ask me to share a few stories, but I won’t do that to you,” said Ohio State AD Gene Smith. “I’m just so happy for you, man, you and your family. Thank you for what you did for the Buckeyes. Love you, brother; congratulations. And by the way, as always, go Bucks.”

Ryan Day and Urban Meyer go way back in time. He first joined Meyer’s circle when he was hired as a graduate assistant under him at Florida. Then, after having a successful stint with the Bucks, when Meyer decided to leave the team, Day was named the next head coach at Ohio State after going 3-0 in his absence. Those learning pushed him so far that he won the championship title last year with the team. And now he is expressing his happiness for Meyer’s big milestone.

“You are a legend, and certainly I am forever in debt for what you did for me,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “And the transition from you being the head coach to me being the head coach has allowed me an opportunity that I’ll again forever be in debt to you for. So congratulations. Well deserved.”

But it’s not just his coaching staff and former coaches; even Meyer’s children can’t get over the fact that he finally made it on the Hall of Fame list. After years of hardships and multiple winning records. His daughter Gigi Pruett, expresses her happiness filled with emotions.

“I think it’s really awesome that you are now a Hall of Famer, and you’ve won national championships, and you’ve done some really cool things as a head football coach,” Gigi Pruett said. “I think the biggest flex is the fact that you were able to do all that while still have an amazing relationship with your family and be the best dad I could ask for.”

Even Nicki Dennis hopped in and praised her father for the efforts he has put in all these years.

“You’re my favorite person in the entire world,” Dennis said. “You have been my whole life, and I’m just over the moon. So proud of you, so excited for you, and this is so deserved. Congratulations.”

After stepping away from coaching in 2019, Meyer moved into TV and became a key face on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. His short NFL experiment with the Jaguars didn’t last, but he returned to the studio, where fans love his insight every Saturday. And even with all those wins and trophies, he still kept things humble during his Hall of Fame introductory press conference at Florida.

Urban Meyer keeps it humble

When asked about being third the highest winning percentage HC in FBS, in the levels of Larry Kehres (332-24) and Knute Rockney (105-12) Urban Meyer said it’s really humbling to have his name etched next to some of the greatest to ever do it.

“When I see some of the athletes I coached and the great coaches I had on my staff, it really humbles me to think I was able to work with some of the greatest people in the game.”

Urban Meyer then talked about how he’d wanted to be a coach ever since he was a kid. He explained that he loved football so much, he always knew deep down that he’d stay in the sport through coaching. He said his high school coaches inspired him and showed him what it truly means to be a magnificent coach.

Even with his early retirement, nobody comes close to Urban Meyer, except maybe Nick Saban, when it comes to bullying their opponents.

Interesting days lie ahead for Urban Meyer.