FOX’s Dave Portnoy Issues “Tornado Sirens” Warnings at Nebraska Amid Matt Rhule’s Promise

Yes, another head coach fell like a domino when Penn State pulled the trigger for James Franklin. However, the Nebraska fans didn’t bat an eye at Franklin’s termination until their head coach, Matt Rhule’s name, popped up. That’s when they went into complete panic mode. While the fans anxiously sought answers about the probability of Rhule punching a Penn State ticket, Portnoy warned the Nebraska head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Barstool Sports founder was invited on the October 15 episode of the Barstool Gambling podcast. Portnoy dropped a bomb: “I texted Will [Compton] to be like, ‘Why is your coach leaving?’ He said, he don’t think he’s leaving but there are tornado sirens going off in Lincoln.” So, what can we make of this paradoxical phrase?

Rhule might choose to be in Lincoln. However, he won’t be able to enjoy the easy breezy weather. Rhule’s surroundings will be confusing, hectic, and chaotic. Can the head coach already sense the storm that’s awaiting him, leading to an inclination towards Penn State?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I love Penn State,” said Rhule to the press. “Met my wife there. It’s my alma mater…I have been a fan since I was born.” He attended State College Area High School, then went to University Park as a walk-on as a linebacker under legendary coach Joe Paterno. Rhule continued, “I love Pat Kraft. And I’m really sad to see Coach Franklin go.” Then what makes it a tornado situation in Lincoln, even though Rhule preached his allegiance to Nebraska?

At first, Nebraska legend Will Compton had ended Rhule’s departure narrative. “My confidence level, 1 to 10, about Coach Rhule staying, I think it’s a 10,” said the former Cornhuskers. “I think what Coach Rhule and I have built over the last three years is a very promising future for Nebraska.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Matt Rhule press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Nov 28, 2022 Omaha, Nebraska, US Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Lincoln Hawks Championship Center Nebraska US, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBranscombex 20221128_jla_bc7_032

Then it was Raiola’s turn to comment on how long Rhule will run the show in Lincoln. “That’s our head football coach and he ain’t going nowhere,” Raiola said on Tuesday. “He’s staying right here. It doesn’t really matter what he says. His wife loves it here, she has her business going and all that stuff. Even if he wanted to, he couldn’t. He ain’t going nowhere.”

AD

After all, we have seen Rhule; he is not a head coach looking for quick fixes. Instead, he reshaped Temple from a 2-10 start to 10-win glory and rebuilt Baylor into a Big 12 threat. At Nebraska, his empire is under progress – 17-14 in three seasons, with the Huskers now 5-1 and back in the rankings at No. 25. Plus, no matter how we sideline the money matters conversation, it’s a legitimate reason that might stop Rhule from breaking his Nebraska ties.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Matt Rhule is tied for the 15th-highest-paid coach in college football, according to USA TODAY’s 2025 compensation survey. On completing his 2025 tenure, he is set to earn $8,500,000. Now, this figure is minus all the bonuses. This rank is tied for fourth in the Big Ten Conference. So, let’s count on Rhule’s “I absolutely love it here” rather than the following postscript.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Rhule’s unfinished business with Nebraska

Dylan Raiola and co. are now standing with a 5-1 streak. The most demanding battle for Rhule’s squad awaits in November – specifically with a November 22 matchup in Happy Valley against preseason No. 2 Penn State. Heading into 2025, Nebraska’s schedule was ranked tied for 91st based on 2024 opponents’ records (76-76). After six games, ESPN ranks their strength of schedule 74th, with the back half of the season jumping to 41st.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Nebraska at Cincinnati Aug 28, 2025 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDylanxWidgerx 20250828_lbm_oz8_122

Significantly, the Huskers’ final six games may look light on rankings, but each matchup challenges Rhule and Nebraska. The toughest of the lot? The USC Trojans. All roads lead back to November 1 at Memorial Stadium. Here comes a heads-up for Rhule, which he is already aware of.

The Trojans’ only loss this year was a 34-32 thriller at RV Illinois, but Lincoln Riley’s offense remains among the nation’s elite. USC has posted solid numbers as they are fourth in total passing yards with 1995 yards and rank third in points per game with 45.5. Although turnovers still plague them as they have one per game, their offense runs well.

But with all said and done, it looks like Rhule will stay in Lincoln and face the storm.