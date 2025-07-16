Fresh Intel on 5-Star Derrek Cooper Confirms Future After Final 4 Schools Revealed

As of today, the top uncommitted of 2026 remains Derrek Cooper. The five-star recruit from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Florida is the crown jewel of uncommitted RBs—a player who helped power his team to a 13-2 record and a Florida 1A championship. This isn’t just any prospect; this is a guy who got snaps at running back, LBs, and safety, proving he’s more Swiss Army knife than single-purpose tool. Cooper carried the ball 124 times for 905 yards. And guess what, he’s set to announce his college decision on July 20 at 6:00 p.m. CT, and the anticipation is thicker than Georgia humidity.

The final battlefield? Derrek Cooper is choosing between Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, and Florida State. Here’s where the intel gets juicy. The Rivals Industry’s No. 2 RB has college programs buzzing like hornets around a picnic. According to recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, “Georgia and Texas look to be battling. Miami and Ohio State round out the top four. I’ve heard good things around both Athens and Austin. A source around Coral Gables believes things are really picking up for the Longhorns. Texas is on the gas with Cooper, and there is definitely optimism he too could join the fold soon.” The Rivals Industry Rankings tab Cooper as the nation’s No. 37 prospect regardless of position—talk about being a hot commodity in the recruiting marketplace.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, Derrek Cooper isn’t just physically imposing; he’s a statistical monster. The 247Sports-rated nation’s No. 30 overall prospect and No. 2 athlete in the class of 2026 torched defenses with 13 TDs while averaging a ridiculous 9.3 yards per carry as a junior. But wait, there’s more—this isn’t a one-trick pony. Defensively, Cooper was equally dominant, contributing 46 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles. It’s like watching a video game character with maxed-out stats across multiple categories.

That jaw-dropping performance didn’t go unnoticed. Derrek Cooper earned more than 30 scholarship offers and snagged an early invitation to compete in the UA All-American Game. He’s largely kept his recruitment close to the vest—like a poker player with a royal flush—but UGA and Miami are thought to be strong suitors. Here’s the plot twist: Cooper pushed back his original commitment date to travel to Austin, giving the Texas Longhorns a chance to make their final pitch. In recruiting terms, that’s like getting an extra timeout in the final seconds of a championship game.

So what makes Cooper such a unique evaluation? 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins breaks it down perfectly: “A jack-of-all-trades that some schools view as a running back while others think the ceiling might be higher as a back-seven defender. Owns a favorable athletic profile for a mid-skill with bright green speed and explosion scores.” As a ball carrier, they note, “runs with plenty of tempo and energy as he hits the hole with urgency. Always seems to be spiraling forward with his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and will use his core power to bounce off tacklers in tight quarters. Effective on swing/screen passes and has the hands to emerge as more than just a check-down option for a passing attack.”

The defensive side of Cooper’s game is equally impressive. Ivins explains: “On defense, displays advanced IQ as he’s quick to read and react. Charges downhill with authority and has proven to be a solid open-field tackler. Can get home on the blitz and is also rather competent in both man and zone coverage after playing primarily safety early on in prep career.” The scouting report concludes with this gem: “Should be viewed as one of the more unique evaluations in the class given the position ambiguity as he could settle in as a bell cow on offense or thrive as a speed-and-space linebacker.”

Derrek Cooper to have company of another five-star

The recruiting train keeps rolling in Austin, and it’s picking up some serious steam. Tyler Atkinson, the Rivals Industry’s No. 1 ranked LB, is set to drop his commitment bombshell on Tuesday afternoon, and all signs point to the Longhorns striking gold once again.

Over the past month, Texas has emerged from the pack like a thoroughbred in the home stretch. Austin has literally become Atkinson’s second home—he’s been training there, breathing the burnt orange air, and getting a real taste of what life could look like as a Longhorn. The writing’s on the wall. Atkinson’s final official visit to Austin on June 20 was the clincher. The Adidas athlete is also expected to ink a solid NIL deal with the Burnt Orange faithful, because let’s be real—talent like this doesn’t come cheap in today’s college landscape.

“Man, Texas has made my decision process really hard!” Atkinson admitted. “My OV to Texas was eye-opening! This could be my last visit before I make the right choice, and I really feel it was a great decision to visit there.” The kid’s been making Austin his playground, logging four visits with the Longhorns while practically living there for training. “I have made some great connections there for sure. The biggest highlight this weekend was Coach Sark! I really appreciate the fact that he took the lead on my recruitment and has been hands-on with everything. That has shown me a lot.”

Atkinson spent quality time with the defensive brain trust—Coach Steve Sarkisian, Coach Johnny Nansen, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. “Coach Sark and the entire staff made me feel like a priority, and I could be a key piece to the defense.” He’s eyeing Anthony Hill Jr.‘s development path and the golden opportunity to replace one of college football’s elite defenders next fall.