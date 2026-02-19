Fresh Sam Leavitt, Jordan Seaton Update From LSU Camp Sends Tigers Fans Into Frenzy

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State Dec 7, 2024 Arlington, TX, USA Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 celebrates after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20241207_jpm_an4_M23053

Mardi Gras hit on February 17 this year, and everyone ate well, LSU Tigers included. But once Fat Tuesday wrapped, it was straight back to business. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and the rest of the squad got to work, and fans have been locked in ever since.

“Mardi Gras season is over,” LSU Football posted a video of the Tigers’ workout session on X. “Let’s get back to work 💪.”

The video started with quarterback Leavitt seated on a stationary exercise bike, also called an air bike. Leavitt was seen engaging in high-intensity training. For quarterbacks, the air bikes mimic explosive movements. Colorado Buffaloes tackle transfer Seaton was seen lifting weights. Offensive tackles need to explode off the snap to protect the quarterback or drive defenders backward in the run game. In this case, Seaton’s deadlift trains his hips, glutes, and legs for that burst of power. Leavitt and his mates were also seen running sprints in the video to improve their stamina.

Lane Kiffin’s program also included a lifting-and-dropping-ball workout. Transfers like Leavitt, Seaton, and others are new to the LSU camp, but they are ensuring not to repeat the old mistake. Back in mid-September, the Tigers were struggling, with just five touchdowns in three games. The run game was sputtering, and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier couldn’t find consistency.

LSU also dropped a countdown clock on X on February 18. “A new energy for this Pantheon of Concrete and Steel,” the post read. “200 Days until our return to Tiger Stadium. “The fans are already locked in. The investment is bigger than it’s been in years. And Blake Baker’s defense is expected to carry over its strong 2025 performance as a reliable foundation. If Kiffin’s offense can find its footing early, the ceiling for this team is genuinely high.​

Still, not everyone is buying the hype just yet. On3’s Brett McMurphy recently projected LSU to land in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State. It’s a respectable outcome, sure, but not what a program of this stature is aiming for. The Tigers ended last season 7-6, and the front office didn’t respond by tinkering around the edges. They went all in.​

After a 7-6 season, what are the fans saying about LSU players slowly pushing towards a turnaround?

Fans fire up Sam Leavitt and his LSU Tigers squad

“LETS GEAUXXXX,” a fan dropped in a motivating message after seeing Leaviit’s grit during the training. The Arizona State transfer quarterback’s 2025 season ended with a foot injury. The timeline for him remained murky after he underwent surgery for a Lisfranc ligament tear last October.

On3’s Brett McMurphy released his prediction for the 2026 college football season, and it already brings trouble for Kiffin’s squad. “Time to start marching,” a fan chose to boost the Tigers’ morale, shutting out all the negative talk. In McMurphy’s words, LSU would end without a College Football Playoff berth in 2026.

The fact that Leavitt is regarded as the No. 1 transfer portal player is a big blessing for the Tigers. “LETS F- – – – – GEAUXXXXXXXXXX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” came a fan’s message. LSU already has an edge with Leavitt fitting into the RPO system and quick release.

The talent around Leavitt is next level. “Lsu football is so back,” came the validity from a fan. On3’s J.D. PicKell’s top 10 features Seaton at No. 5 and Princewill Umanmielen at No. 10.

Quarterbacks stepping into the SEC with “program-changing” tags often feel the weight of invisible pressure. “Nothing says we go hard like the stationary bike 🔥🔥” a fan was mesmerized seeing Sam Leavitt turning pressure into strength. With Lane Kiffin’s program leaving no stone unturned to strengthen itself in the offseason, can they carry this energy for the rest of the year?

