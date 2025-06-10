FSU AD Sets Clear Expectations for Mike Norvell After Hot Seat Debate Takes Serious Turn

Last September, Paul Finebaum called Mike Norvell a ‘superb coach.’ It took him nine months to flip his view about Norvell and his program. Their dip from 13-1 to a 2-10 season really changed things. There is already a lot of debate on why the Alabama-FSU season opener is set for 3:30 p.m. ET instead of a primetime slot. That’s when Finebaum threw shade at Norvell’s program. “That disrespect is not aimed at the University of Alabama. That is aimed at the clown show that has been going on in Tallahassee. You do remember, Florida State was the worst team in America last year?” For a man on the hot seat, these are certainly some heavy words to carry. But at least he still has his AD’s confidence.

Well, Norvell has been serving as the Florida State HC since 2019. However, the 2024 season gave the toughest blow. After all, under his tutelage, Florida State went on a 13-0 winning streak, bagging the ACC Championship in 2023. And what happened next? The Seminoles became the first preseason top-10 team to start the season 0-3, and that too, facing unranked opponents. Things got tougher as Norvell filled the seats of celebrated coaches like Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher.

Last season, the win numbers? Only TWO. But somehow, fate was by his side. The estimated $64 million has been an anvil around the neck of the program. Still, they chose to give Norvell one more chance.

But that calls for some high expectations. The June 9th episode of the Gramlich & Mac Lain podcast featured Florida State AD Michael Alford as a guest. When asked, “What are your expectations, Michael, for Florida State this year?” Alford wasn’t asking Norvell to bring him the moons and the stars.



He said, “It’s the same expectations I have every year, improvement. We are changing our offensive philosophy. I think it’s a great move. Mike and I spoke about it for a couple years ago when he became the offensive coordinator, how long did he want to do that before we had to make another adjustment. To be able to get Gus [Malzahn] when that opportunity presented itself. You’re talking about historically one of the greatest offensive coordinators in college football. It’s just to have him now full time, just want to coach the offense, and I call him the mad scientist is one him sitting there.”

After Florida State lost to Florida last November, Norvell came up with a promise. “I’m willing to do what’s necessary to make sure that we don’t ever have a season anywhere near what we put on display here this year.” And the changes were evident. Florida State’s head coach hired an offensive-minded coach, Gus Malzahn, to take over playcalling, moving away from his usual coaching preferences. Malzahn’s experience should return Florida State to a traditional football style, unlike last season’s unpredictable play-calling. And the team has a new quarterback in Thomas Castellanos.



Alford continued, “He’s working on, it’s going to be great. Our quarterback room’s great, running back room’s really deep, and young wide receivers. Went out and got some offensive linemen we needed help there, went and got some offensive linemen we think are going to make an adjustment. So we’re going to be a different look, exciting look, and so really excited about the offense, probably more excited about our defense.”

The program announced that the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, as well as the defensive coordinator, Adam Fuller, were relieved of their duties. Norvell’s co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, Randy Shannon, has also assumed defensive play-calling responsibilities. Even then, Norvell has yet to go a long way when it comes to winning back the trust.

Analysts’ brutal report on Mike Norvell

There is not much hope for Norvell orchestrating a turnaround. Analyst Bud Elliott sounded an alarm for the Seminoles. “Yeah, you can’t follow up a 2-10 year by going like 4-8 or 5-7. I think they’ll have to bounce back because they’ve done a decent job in the transfer portal. But I certainly don’t think they’re really building towards a national title. In the long term, it’s hard to see this being a great, long-lasting relationship.” Well, there have been good enough reasons for the analyst to predict. Out of all this, a good ol’ issue of the quarterback problem prevails.

Gerald V. Dixon pinpointed the list of loopholes that Norvell will have to address ASAP. “They brought in the wrong quarterback. Didn’t pay the right quarterback, and their defensive line, that they paid so much money for to apply pressure and stop the run, got run through. So yes, the pressure’s on, not only because of your record, but what the product looks like.”

The Seminoles fans might still not be over their quarterback trauma. Do you remember Florida State’s face-off against Notre Dame? Norvell’s QB Brock Glenn and QB Luke Kromenhoek were sacked a combined eight times. And now, Norvell’s head coaching seat is getting even hotter.

It’s not just analysts scrutinizing Mike Norvell; his own fanbase is also questioning him. CFB insider Josh Pate revealed on June 2 that only one in five Florida State fans still backs Norvell. So, his job approval ratings? “It brings me no joy to tell you, Mike Norvell was calling a 20% approval rating amongst Florida State fans one season after winning the ACC and, in their own mind, being screwed out of a playoff spot. But it fell off a cliff because Florida State fell off a cliff,” Pate said.

A main reason for their struggles was poor high school recruiting, which dimmed chances for stability. However, this past June 6-8 weekend, Mike Norvell and his team hosted many blue-chip recruits. With his AD’s confidence and some positive momentum, Norvell seems to be chasing a familiar spark to bring back their 2023 brilliance.