FSU Director Shares Strong Words Against Gun Violence as Ethan Pritchard Fights for Life

Looks like the fault is with the Florida State Seminoles stars. Mike Norvell and his boys were in a merry-making mood after they crushed Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama 31-17 during their season opener. That’s when they got blown away by devastating news. Freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard sustained a gunshot wound on Sunday, August 31. As the college football world has been deeply moved by this news, the Florida State Seminoles fam has been shaken by Pritchard’s fate. So much so, that the Director of Football Relations at FSU, Boushe Corey Fuller, addressed the issue, gun violence with strong words.

While the college football world is eager to know about Pritchard’s latest health updates, Norvell got them covered. The community has come together to help Pritchard’s family financially in this distressful time. And they had received a massive response. But amidst this compassionate side, someone had to be harsh now that this violence is getting out of hand. Over the recent years, not just college football, the entire society has fallen prey to this evil. Now, what did Fuller say?

On September 4, Fuller re-shared a story on Instagram by Kenya Parker. It read, “Stop Gun Violence in Florida! Watch @coachfuller24 video at the link below.” The link opens to the Florida State director’s FB video. In that clip, he started his appeal without taking Pritchard’s name. But it was easy to understand who it was for. “Good morning, I need y’all to tag and share this video. I wasn’t going to say anything. Only a few of y’all coming here. And I just want to say a few words… This is real time, real feelings, real pain, and disbelief,” said Fuller.

Pritchard was shot in the back of the head outside while driving his aunt home from a family gathering. The unfortunate incident took place near Havana Heights Apartment, which is around 16 miles away from Tallahassee, Florida. Fuller continued, “That we’re actually in the space that we’re in. In this 8-5-0 area, we call the Big Ben area. But directly at our front door. As you can see my eyes, the bloodshot red. I’ve been sitting in my office. Just trying to understand. Why does this stuff just keep happening to kids?”

As per the stats, firearms were the second leading cause of death among young people ages 1-17 in 2023 in Florida. Talking about college football? It has been torn apart by gun violence multiple times in the near past. Last year, in September, 21-year-old West Virginia State linebacker Jyilek Harrington was shot and killed at his apartment complex in the 700 block of Regency Drive in Charleston. While Fuller addresses the real issue, a fundraising organization has embarked on a special mission for Pritchard.

Community fundraising for Ethan Pritchard surpasses expectations

Right now, fans are hoping against hope for Pritchard to recover soon. Other than Fuller, FSU director of recruiting, Devin Rispress, sent prayers in Pritchard’s way. Moved by the incident, he took to X and wrote, “Prayers up for EP Ethan Pritchard.🙏🏿” Now, how is the linebacker doing?

Norvell came up with the latest update, “I try to give the players a daily update… I was able to go by yesterday for a short period of time with limited visitation, just getting a chance to be there for a handful of minutes. It was good to be with him. He’s still in stable condition.” Well, we know this recovery process is going to be a lengthy one. The Pritchard family is already in a lot of distress. That’s when GoFundMe stepped up to lend a helping hand.

On September 3, FSU insider Dustin Lewis tweeted, “Fundraiser for #FSU LB Ethan Pritchard, who was injured in a shooting on Sunday evening. Pritchard remains in stable but critical condition, per Mike Norvell. The goal of $35K has almost been met. #Noles.” The initial fundraising goal for Pritchard was met within a span of eight hours as they collected a sum of $67,520.

But that did not stop their efforts there. As the GoFundMe page reads, “All funds raised will go directly toward helping Ethan and his family with medical expenses, travel, and the many needs that arise as they navigate this heartbreaking journey. Your generosity, prayers, and love mean more than words can express.” They have set a new target. “130k goal,” it is. By now, for Ethan Pritchard’s recovery, 1.2k donations have been received, raising the collected figure to $99,845. Here’s praying for FSU champ’s speedy recovery.