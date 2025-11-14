FSU Player Who Survived Shooting Tragedy Announces Return to Football

Two and a half months ago, the Florida State High School Seminoles got a shock of their lives as linebacker Ethan Pritchard fought for his life. The FSU player was shot in the back of his head. Today, the same player walked out of rehab, ready to start his recovery process. By defying expectations, Pritchard’s eyes sparked optimism and defiance.

The linebacker completed 34 days of intensive rehabilitation at the Brooks-Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. Still in his wheelchair, Pritchard faced the media and said, “The goal is to return to the football field. Getting back on the field as quick as I can or not quick as I can. So, I ain’t going to rush it. But yeah, just getting back on the field.”

An accurate display of grit and determination, Pritchard begins his road to recovery. After all, it was difficult for Pritchard to maintain it after the fateful event. Pritchard’s father, Earl, told WFTV the terrifying story. The linebacker had a gunshot to the back of his head while driving his aunt home from a family gathering near Havana Heights. The location is approximately 16 miles from Tallahassee.

Moreover, the cops took four suspects into custody in connection with the shooting. Florida’s FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass confirmed that Pritchard was completely innocent when he was ambushed outside the apartment complex. The linebacker then underwent a lengthy treatment process.

Imago August 18, 2023: Florida State linebacker and former Seminole High star Ethan Pritchard was shot Sunday night during a gathering in Havana, just 30 minutes outside of Tallahassee, Florida. – ZUMAm67_ 20230818_zaf_m67_042 Copyright: xChrisxHaysx

After his stay in the hospital, the FSU linebacker transitioned to Brooks Rehabilitation on October 9 to keep up with his ongoing treatment. After 35 days, came Thursday, November 13. The center announced the linebacker was moving on to the next phase of his recovery. The total recovery process took almost 74 days. Now that Pritchard turns back, he sees how far he has come in the recovery process.

“When I first got here, I couldn’t even move my whole right side,” he shared. “It started off with that, and after that it just got better and better.”

In recent weeks, the linebacker’s been grinding through rehab. First, Pritchard moved his eyes, then his arms, and then took small steps. Finally, he is now lifting weights. The reporter asked whether the thought of giving up ever crossed his mind. Pointing at his parents, Pritchard said, “No, that, didn’t never came across my head. Especially with them around me.”

With his parents by his side, the entire Florida State family rallied behind Pritchard to resume playing at FSU.

FSU stood like a rock beside Ethan Pritchard

Mike Norvell’s boys were about to throw a big party after they crushed Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide 31-17. That’s when they got hit with the shocking news. Keeping their celebration on hold, they took care to raise funds for Pritchard’s treatment. They received a positive response and created a GoFundMe page.

Initially, the target was set at $35,000. Pritchard’s popularity allowed them to hit the target, and within eight hours, they accumulated a fund of $67,000. However, the Seminole community was not yet ready to give up. For Pritchard, they had set a new target of $100k. Already having so much on his plate, Norvell still managed his time to meet his linebacker at the hospital.

Coming out, he released a statement, “I try to give the players a daily update… I was able to go by yesterday for a short period of time with limited visitation, just getting a chance to be there for a handful of minutes. It was good to be with him. He’s still in stable condition.”

The Seminoles showed their love for Ethan Pritchard during his rehab battle. At midfield against Texas A&M, Earl Little Jr. carried his No. 35 jersey. Along with this, the players wore No. 35 wristbands, and Darrell Jackson Jr. rocked a T-shirt with Ethan’s face. Now, all eyes are on how quickly he can make his gridiron comeback.