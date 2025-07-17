Fueled by $100M Promise, Alvin Kamara Confirms Connection That Pulls Him to Coach Prime & CU

No matter how much the off-season has been thrilling, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders must still be battling with a feeling of loneliness. Coach Prime now returns to an empty nest with his son, Shedeur, and Shilo flown off to the NFL. But Deion got lucky to have someone from the pro league to spend quite some time in Boulder this summer. That’s none other than the New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Even though the 5-time Pro Bowler played for the Tennessee Volunteers, he thought of hanging out in Deion’s squad. Ahead of his ninth season with the New Orleans Saints, the former third-round pick made Boulder his home for the summer. But there is a reason behind his exalting love for Colorado. He wanted to spend quality time with one of his old connections who is now part of Deion’s Buffs fam. And who is this special someone? Deion’s new strength and conditioning coach, Andreu Swasey.

Kamara has been a popular face in Tennessee, setting a record for all-purpose yards in a single game with 312 against Texas A&M in 2016. Later on, he had a smooth transition to the NFL, being the third round (67th overall pick) in the 2017 NFL Draft. And his talents got revved up. Kamara became the first running back in NFL history to total at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. The running back has the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 award under his belt. So, it’s indeed been an honor for Deion’s squad to host the star. Turns out that, to Kamara, Boulder was the fittest destination to train himself. After all, Deion’s camp now has Swasey. During an interview on July 16, he shared, “I’ve been in Boulder the whole time, just out there training.”

He continued, “Like I said, working with Swasey, just getting it in. I’m feeling good. I knew it was real, but I never thought I’d have to deal with it. I’m like eh, ‘This probably isn’t that real.’ I got out there and I was walking up the steps in the house and I thought something was wrong with me. I thought I almost had to go to the hospital. But it’s good. I feel like it has given me something new, something fresh, a different little wrinkle in my training because you can’t run away from that elevation. It’s been helping me feel like I’m in a different type of shape.” That’s how Deion’s camp has been challenging for the 30-year-old Kamara.

The NFL star owns a solid resume of 6,779 rushing yards, 4,762 receiving yards, and 85 offensive touchdowns. Yet, Boulder’s elevation of 5,430 feet above sea level was an entirely new challenge for the former Vols running back. But he could adjust with this much uneasiness to be able to train under the ex-Miami Hurricanes strength and conditioning coach, Swasey. After all, Kamara’s connection with Swasey has run for a decade now.

Deion Sanders is blessed with the best with Andreu Swinney in the coaching roster

The Saints running back revealed an interesting story during a 2023 interview on Life and Times TV. Swasey had made him a heartfelt promise when the duo started working together in 2015. “He said, ‘If you keep working out with me, if you stick with me, you’re gonna make $100 million.’ Mind you, I still don’t know who Swasey is.” Kamara continued, “I said, ‘Alright bet, I don’t got nothing to lose.’ I don’t wanna go all the way fast forward but fast forward and that was 2015, it’s 2023 and I’ve just left Swasey this morning. And the figure part, we’re kind of close to it, we are almost there.” Yes, Swasey was right.

As per the reports, last year, Kamara signed a two-year extension worth $24.5 million. Before that, New Orleans handed him a five-year contract that ran through the end of the 2025 season and was worth $75 million. Having bolstered stars like Kamara for the pro league, it’s now time for Swasey to spread his magic wand in Deion’s camp. In 2025’s first team meeting, Deion introduced the coach to the players. And right from the beginning, he has been very clear about his expectations from the Buffs.

Andreu Swasey came up with a fiery speech. “We didn’t sign up here with Coach Prime to be average. When we go in there, you better buckle up. You be͏tter buckle up, listen to what I’m telling you, buckle up, watch the film. How’d you like the ball game? What team’s playing right now? Is it you?” It came from a coach, under whose guidance, Miami produced 35 first-round draft picks & 100-plus NFL draftees from 1998 to 2016. Swasey has been lucky to have an endorser in the Buffs camp that might boost Deion Sanders’ boys as they open their preseason training camp on July 28.