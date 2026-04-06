G5 College Football OL’s Draft Stock Sees Late Surge After Impressive Pro Day: “Was Meant to Play in 80s”

Every April, there’s one draft candidate out of the Group of Five who gets a lot of attention from NFL teams left and right, technically known as a sleeper pick. This year, that honor belongs to Wyoming Cowboys lineman Caden Barnett, aka “Vanilla Gorilla.” After the Cowboys’ Pro Day, NFL scouts literally believe that he was born in the wrong decade.

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Caden Barnett didn’t fail to turn heads with his performance in front of multiple NFL teams. The 6’5” lineman shocked scouts by running the 40-yard dash in a blistering 5.03 while weighing around 316 pounds. Not only that, he even showed off some hops with a 31-inch vertical jump and put up 22 reps on the bench.

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Right after the workout session, Sports Illustrated sat down with him to talk about versatility, his blocking, and where he would like to play in the NFL, among other things. When asked whether Barnett is athletic in space or powerful in a phone booth, the wildcard lineman didn’t mince words: “Oh, powerful in a phone booth. Without question. I like to punch somebody in the mouth right off the ball. That’s how I play the game. That’s my style of play. I always say I was meant to play football in the 1980s or 1990s. That’s the era of football where you could really let it loose. That’s what I’m meant to do,” he said with a menacing laugh.

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

Indeed, he actually kind of plays like linemen from the ’80s. He had a couple of penalties last season (four to be precise), including two instances of unnecessary roughness. While actually punching the D-line and getting away with it might have worked in the ’80s, college football and the NFL have evolved because of so-called safety reasons.

However, he’s got that ’80s dawg mentality in him. His coaches and teammates often praise him and call him an “Ironman” because of his reliability. Caden appeared in 47 games during his career without a major injury.

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One of the main reasons NFL scouts are so excited is Barnett’s ability to play multiple positions. Throughout his three-year college career, he was a reliable starter at offensive tackle. But for his final season, he moved inside to play right guard. NFL teams love versatility when it comes to linemen because it means they can “plug and play” him wherever they need help most. As a matter of fact, he’s ready to play all five positions in the trenches when and if his name is called:

“I definitely think I’m an interior player. Whether that’s at guard or center, I have the versatility needed to play all three. I’m very versatile that way. If I need to bail us out of a jam, I believe I can play tackle in a pinch if needed. Probably see myself playing guard as my primary position, but I can play all five.”

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In the 2025 season alone, he logged 792 snaps at guard and only allowed a single sack and six hits on his quarterback. Because of these stats, his phone has been ringing off the hook. He has already met with several big-time teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals. The word is, he has upcoming “local day” visits scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. So the real question is where would he land?

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Where is Vanilla Gorilla currently projected to land?

As the draft gets closer, experts are projecting Barnett as a Day 3 pick, likely landing in the fifth or 6th round. Going as highly touted UDFA is also possible. Some mock drafts even have him going to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick 178 because he did an interview with them. While some scouts think he needs to work on his balance and footwork to handle the fastest NFL edge rushers, he believes it can be worked on.

“I believe I have unlimited potential. I’m going to strive to reach my ceiling. I came into college very raw. And I’ll always put my best foot forward. I’m a very tough player. I love running through a defender’s face. I’m always getting better.”

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If we take a look at his tape and how he plays in the run game, he has a very high ceiling if a little polishing and tweakings are made to his game. End of the day, if he lands in a power-running system that lets him use his natural strength, the “Vanilla Gorilla” could quickly become a fan favorite in the NFL.