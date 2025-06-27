Gamecocks’ LaNorris Sellers Earns Strong Locker Room Praise Amid Latest SEC Controversy

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina might not have had the picture-perfect ending in the 2024 season. They wrapped it up with a 9-4 record. But that did not stop Gamecocks from earning the trust of the NFL scouts. As John Fassel, Tennessee Titans special teams coordinator, said, “I feel like this is a breeding ground for professional football.” So, the ceiling is really high for players like LaNorris Sellers. And the quarterback is following Beamer’s advice to the T.

The South Carolina head coach had sent a clear message to Sellers. “He’s competing after a season like he had in 2024. I see him being more vocal, being willing to hold his teammates and himself accountable.” Last season, the quarterback had 11 fumbles (6 lost)—including 7 interceptions—which is a stat line he’ll need to clean up. But he has already got a great character certificate from the South Carolina wide receiver Luke Doty.

On the June 26th episode of The Welcome Home Podcast, Doty talked highly of the quarterback and how he has been a locker room inspiration. “I lived with him; he was my roommate for about six months. I think it was last January to I think May or June, he came, he moved in with me and one of my other roommates. So we lived with him for a little while, and when he came in, I think it was 23, I spent a lot of time with him. Obviously just trying to help him learn the system and just kind of how to play the quarterback position, how to study all that different kind of stuff, so I’ve spent a lot of time with him, and he’s such an interesting person.”

Doty continued, “What you see is what you get, he’s the same person no matter if it’s you know first end goal or if it’s first down on or minus one yard line, he’s the exact same person every single day.” Having thrown for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, Sellers brings a strong resume. But oftentimes good athletic skills fall short in the face of bad conduct. We have seen that in the case of Billy Napier’s cornerback, Cormani McClain. He has been gifted with a “locker room cancer” tag after his laid-back attitude left his teammates demotivated. That’s not the case for Sellers.

As Doty shared, “LaNorris Sellers prepares the right way every single week. It’s not just the stuff in the film room and taking care of his body but when he practices like he practices the right way he does everything he would do it in a game.” Still not convinced about Sellers’ dedication to the Gamecocks?

Sellers became just the third freshman in FBS history to throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 500 yards, joining Johnny Manziel and Jalen Hurts. So it was obvious that the young chap caught the hype. According to the reports, he fetched a NIL offer from an interested team worth $8 million for two years. But he had turned down the offer. As Doty noted, “I think it all goes back to who he is as a person. He’s extremely grounded, comes from a great family. His mom, his dad, his brothers they’re all awesome. They’re so down to earth and he never lets the fame, the NIL the fortune, he never lets that go to his head.” Sellers yet again proved his character by taking a firm stand even if it meant getting muddied by jumping into controversy.

SEC pride runs deep with LaNorris Sellers

The Boston College transfer and Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos recently went viral with some explosive comments. And what was it all about? While the quarterback boards Mike Norvell’s wagon, he is yet to polish his skills. However, instead of focusing on his growth, he had sent some harsh remarks for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama, against whom their season opener is scheduled on August 30.

In an interview with On3, Castellanos shared, “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.” And this did not sit well with Sellers. The South Carolina quarterback took a firm stand to guard DeBoer from this mud-slinging.

“Shoot, Alabama’s still Alabama to me. They were good last year. They’re a good team. They’re big, strong, and fast. That’s how I remember watching them growing up, and I don’t really think they’ve changed that much. Obviously they’ve got a new coaching staff and all that, but that’s still SEC ball, that’s still Alabama,” LaNorris Sellers said it with conviction. Even though last season, Sellers’ program lost a nailbiter in Bryant-Denny Stadium, and almost certainly would have made the College Football Playoff if they had beaten the Crimson Tide, he shelters a huge respect for DeBoer. On and off the gridiron, Sellers proved—yet again—he’s built different.