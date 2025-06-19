Garrett Nussmeier Faces Urgent Call as LSU’s Playoff Fate Confirmed

There’s something very poetic about Garrett Nussmeier that makes LSU fans sit on the edge of their seats. One minute, he’s slinging lasers downfield, channeling that old-school Brett Favre magic and making Tiger Nation believe they’ve got another Heisman in the oven. The next? He’s tossing a boneheaded interception or taking a sack he had no business taking, and suddenly, the whole Death Valley crowd is groaning in unison. That 2024 campaign? It was a rollercoaster strapped to dynamite. LSU went 9-4, but you’d never know it by the constant cardiac episodes their quarterback put the fanbase through. And now? It’s do-or-die in 2025.

On June 18th, the Crain brothers didn’t hold back. During their ‘Top 10 SEC QBs’ segment, they handed Garrett Nussmeier a spotlight—and a deadline. Former Michigan QB David Cone had him pegged at No. 2 in the SEC, right behind John Mateer. The reason? Pure talent. The problem? Ball security. “So with the two pick I’m going to go with Garrett Nussmeier, who I already saw throw for 4,000 yards at LSU — I believe the only 4,000-yard passer returning to college football this season,” Cone said. “He needs to take care of the football a little bit better, but I really believe in his ability.”

Let’s talk raw numbers for a second. Nussmeier did indeed throw for over 4,000 yards (29 tuddies) in his first full year as a starter. He lit up defenses with pinpoint accuracy at times, and his deep ball could melt glaciers. But what good is a cannon arm when it’s aimed at the wrong team? His 12 interceptions weren’t just inconvenient—they were momentum killers. Nine of them came during the final five games of the season, just as LSU was clawing for a playoff spot. It wasn’t just that he turned the ball over—it was when he did it. Crunch time became cringe time.

Jake Crain backed Cone’s take, but added some context that Tiger fans couldn’t ignore. “As far as anticipatory throwing, as far as knowing what you’re looking at, I think Nuss’s football IQ is up there,” Crain said. “But his next evolution has got to be being better against pressure. He got too cute sometimes. It’s really overthinking. It’s trying to do too much. And he’s a coach’s son—you know he feels like he should have every answer in every situation.But if he takes that next step, with the wide receivers that they got as well — I know we’re just drafting the player and not the team — but that’s why, you know, you look at LSU, it’s hard for me not to put them in the playoff.”

Nussmeier was practically born with a headset on, raised in meeting rooms and practice fields. His pops, Doug Nussmeier, calls the play for the Saints (OC). The problem with Nussmeier; he plays like a guy who wants to prove he can solve every defensive puzzle himself. But sometimes, you just need to throw the dang ball away. Instead, Nuss gets greedy—trying to make a miracle happen every snap. It’s backyard football with playoff stakes. That high-wire act cost LSU a few games and nearly cost them a bowl win. The only thing stands between Brian Kelly’s playoff dream and natty-hopes is Garrett Nussmeier’s ball security.

Fumbles? Yeah, those too. Nussmeier coughed up the ball 3 times on just 5 attempts in 2024. Most of them came while he was holding the rock too long, hoping for that one last second of separation from his wideout. Coaches call those “turnover-worthy plays.” Scouts hate ‘em. Nuss racked up a handful every game. It’s like he’s allergic to a boring play—always reaching for the highlight reel instead of the first down.

NFL Draft scouts are divided. One recent evaluation said he had “15 NFL-caliber throws” in one game… and 10 “what the hell was that” moments in the same outing. He’s that polarizing. His mechanics are sound, his release is quick, and the arm talent? Diabolical. Garrett Nussmeier enters 2025 with the second-best odds to win the Heisman at -800, behind only Arch Manning. Some fans say the potential is Daniels-like. Others throw out Joe Burrow’s name—though Nuss might be a rung or two below. The real question; Can Nussmeier lead Tigers to glory-land?

Can Garrett Nussmeier Lead LSU to the Playoffs?

Since that magical 2019 run with Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron, LSU’s been searching for the spark. They haven’t touched the College Football Playoff since. Brian Kelly took the reins in 2022, and while Jayden Daniels turned into a Heisman monster, LSU’s porous defense made sure they stayed home last December. Now in 2025, with maybe the deepest roster LSU’s had since the natty year, it’s do-or-die.

Brian Kelly didn’t come to Baton Rouge to settle for 10-win moral victories. He’s building a monster, and this 2025 roster might be the final form. On offense, he’s got weapons that would make any coordinator drool: Nic Anderson from OU with 10 touchdowns as a freshman, Barion Brown with SEC-record return stats, and a veteran O-line that should give Nuss all the time he needs. LSU’s offense averaged over 33 points last year, and that was with Nuss still finding his groove.

On the flip? That defense—man, they reloaded like a team that’s done being embarrassed. Tamarcus Cooley, Mansoor Delane, Ja’Keem Jackson—those are DBs that bring heat and IQ. Add in edge demons like Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn, and suddenly LSU doesn’t look like a team that’s going to give up 40 to Ole Miss again. The Tigers return some serious experience too, and the newcomers have already caught eyes during spring.

And there’s that eerie LSU QB pattern. Joe Burrow threw 16 TDs before exploding for 60. Jayden Daniels? Quietly cooked with 17, then nuked defenses with 40 in his final year. Garrett Nussmeier? He’s at that same inflection point. Call it fate or call it Baton Rouge voodoo, but this program’s quarterbacks don’t just progress—they detonate.

Still, the onus is on Garrett. LSU can’t afford late-game INTs this year. They can’t have him second-guessing in the red zone. The margin is thin. One blown read, one fumble, and the Playoff dream goes poof. But if he learns to rein in that wild streak—just enough to play winning football without killing the magic—then this LSU squad isn’t just a contender.

They’re a problem.