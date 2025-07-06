Garrett Nussmeier Makes Major Personal Announcement as GF Ella Drops Shocker 7-Word Message

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has passed the test of loyalty. At a time when his teammates ran after a fatter NIL check, Nussmeier thought of keeping himself locked into Baton Rouge. Even though it came with a big sacrifice. Along with carrying the quarterback duties in Brian Kelly’s squad, he had to juggle a long-distance relationship with sweetheart Ella Springfield. Nussmeier and Springfield had dreamt together to move out of Baton Rouge to chase their academic dreams.

However, Nussmeier had to change his plans and will have to wait a bit longer. No doubt, staying miles apart is indeed a bittersweet feeling. So, as the quarterback gears up for the 2025 season, he could not wait any longer and gifted Springfield a ‘forever’ promise.

And the LSU fans are already on cloud nine after watching Nussmeier’s sweetheart’s Instagram story on July 5. Springfield posted a selfie with the quarterback, like she often does whenever the duo gets to meet. But this time it was special. As Springfield flashed her bright smile while striking a lovey-dovey pose with Nussmeier, her ring finger drew all the attention. She proudly flexed her new, shiny solitaire. The caption read, “I get to marry my best friend!!!” And Nussmeier, too, couldn’t resist announcing it to his fans. He, too, posted an IG story that Springfield re-shared. The picture showed the quarterback’s girlfriend, showing off her freshly manicured nails, a fancy watch, and her latest accessory, which is not just a piece of jewelry, but a promise of a lifetime.

Nussmeier kept it short and sweet while sharing what he feels at the moment. The caption read, “forever us @ellaspringfield.” Well, the duo has been setting the bar high with ‘couple goals,’ for quite some time now. Holding a degree in marketing and concentration sales, Springfield has sent out a gratitude note for her LSU chapter. Back in December, Nussmeier’s girlfriend wrote, “Came for the player, stayed for the lifelong memories and friendships made. #foreverlsu.” And in this process, she got hit with a sweet realization.

Posting a picture with Nussmeier, she wrote, “My favorite human. I love doing life with you.” Yes, the duo has been each other’s pillar of support. On May 14, Sprigfield shared some snaps from the couple’s special day, their graduation. Decked up in the purple robe, posing in front of the LSU stadium, they struck a pose. And guess who was found third-wheeling? A cute, furry four-legged friend, Springfield’s dog, Ace. Now that she has been through thick and thin of Nussmeier’s college journey, she must be super-excited about the next chapter.



Garrett Nussmeier is running the final lap fueled by faith and a final mission

The LSU quarterback has already found himself under the NFL spotlight. He is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Turns out that Nussmeier does not have just one NFL comparison. As NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah says, he sees three different players in Nussmeier’s game. The LSU quarterback sends off former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo vibes. There are also shadows of veteran Andy Dalton and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. But nobody is claiming Nussmeier to be the “perfect match” for any of those three.

However, his NFL chapter can wait. After all, he is yet to achieve his goals in Baton Rouge. Remember what Nussmeier said when he declared to run for Kelly’s program one last time? “There was obviously a lot of prayer and a lot of thoughts with that. As I speak about all the time, my faith plays a huge role in my decision and things like that, and so you know, I feel like coming back, I just feel like I had unfinished business. I feel like the product that I put on tape wasn’t what I wanted to be, and it’s not what I wanted to leave.” By then, Nussmeier had already picked up the NFL buzz. “If I had to take one [of the 2025 quarterbacks], I’d probably take Nuss,” a NFL scout said last November.

But deep down, Garrett Nussmeier knew that he was not yet ready to don the pro league jersey. The reason? There are still some areas where the quarterback needs improvement. Definitely, he has outdone himself posting an 84.3 PFF passing grade, something that many players of his position struggle with. However, there still remained some imperfections. Five of his interceptions came when throwing intermediate over the middle. So, moving into the 2025 season, he is fueled with a bigger purpose. “I fully believe in Coach Kelly and what he wants to accomplish this year. I didn’t want to watch anybody else try to make that happen; I wanted to be the guy to spearhead that and lead that. So, it wasn’t that hard of a decision for me.” Will a Heisman win be his pre-wedding gift to Springfield?