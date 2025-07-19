Gavin Gerhardt Steps Up in Camp as Cincinnati Coach Delivers Brendan Sorsby Verdict

Not all stars catch passes. At the Cincinnati fall camp, it’s center Gavin Gerhardt who’s commanding the spotlight. With a renewed fire and sharpened edge, the veteran lineman is setting the standard in the trenches, earning praise from coaches who see him as the backbone of the offense. And while Gerhardt holds it down up front, the questions surrounding Brendan Sorsby at quarterback might just define the Bearcats’ season.

The 2024 campaign began with promise but ended in disappointment. Five wins followed by seven losses and no bowl game. Amid the uncertainty, Gerhardt emerged as a rare constant. A two-time captain with 36 starts, he was a crucial reason for running back Corey Kiner to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. As Scott Satterfield navigates the BIG 12 conference for his third time around, Gerhardt’s role in bringing cohesion has become a foundation for the team’s hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Offensive line coach Nic Cardwell spoke about how big Gerhardt’s return is as the Bearcats retool their o-line. “I think it’s huge. I mean, Gavin is an incredible leader,” he said during his interview on the ‘From The 513’ program. “When you watch us do drills, you know, we are pushing guys to do things in a certain way. But if I’m over here pulling another kid aside and talking to him about something, you’ll hear Gavin like, ‘Listen, that’s not how you do it. This is how we need to do things.’”

Cardwell went on to highlight how Gerhardt’s experience is as valuable as his leadership. “He has seen all these different fronts. And so he can be able to communicate, hey, this is how we are going to handle it up front.” With Gerhardt establishing the line up front, the Bearcats have laid the groundwork for a more potent offense in 2025. And behind that protection stands a quarterback who’s already proven he can deliver. The pieces may finally be coming together, but expectations are rising fast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sorby Season Incoming?

No one’s saying it outright, but you can feel it. As Cincinnati gears up for the 2025 season, the energy around the quarterback position feels different. There’s a sense of clarity. Of momentum. While camp competitions rage on elsewhere, the Bearcats are experiencing a rare moment of stability.

In his first full season with Cincinnati, Sorsby firmly stamped himself as a difference-maker. The redshirt sophomore impressed the league by throwing for 2,813 yards. He did this while scoring 18 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. But when the arm talent is not enough, Sorsby is more than capable of using his legs to do the job. A true dual threat on the field, his nine rushing touchdowns are reminiscent of Desmond Ridder’s 2020 campaign. Even in losses, Brendan finds a way to shine as he earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for his 478-yard performance against Texas Tech.

The biggest difference heading into 2025? Maturity. “You’re seeing Sorsby grow up and continue to lead,” Cardwell noted, emphasizing how the quarterback has embraced more responsibility while continuing to protect the football. “One of the biggest things, from ’23 to ’24, that helped out with protection… Yeah, our guys did a better job up front. But Sorsby was able to get rid of the ball,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You know, as a quarterback, get rid of that ball. You’ll take care of me, you know, don’t take sacks for no good reason. And he has done a good job of that.” Brendan’s play style has led analysts to project him as a rising draft pick for the NFL.

Cincinnati may still be retooling, but the pieces are falling into place. Gerhardt is anchoring the line with authority, and Sorsby is stepping into his prime. Together, they form the heartbeat of a program looking to turn potential into results. If the buzz from camp is any indication, this could be the Bearcats’ most complete squad in years.