Georgia Coach Generates $268M NFL Money From Just 4 Players of Kirby Smart’s Natty Winning Side

Four names. One coach. A quarter-billion dollars in guaranteed cash. In just one offseason, Tray Scott’s former Georgia defensive linemen turned NFL GMs into bidders and rewrote the market for interior disruptors. This is what happens when a natty room becomes a pipeline to NFL riches.

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The four players in question are from Kirby Smart’s natty roster, and they collectively broke the NFL bank, according to Dawg Nation’s Connor Riley. They pulled in a quarter-billion dollars in guaranteed cash over a single offseason. The heavyweight champion of this list has to be Jalen Carter, the soul of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line.

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The Eagles locked Carter through 2031 with $106 million guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackle at $38 million a year. Two Pro Bowls and double-digit pressure numbers later, Philadelphia is betting big on the former Georgia star to anchor their title defense.

Every ounce of that money is worth it. In his first three seasons in the league, he backed up that massive contract by racking up 13.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits, and earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods.

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Travon Walker, the 2022 No. 1 pick, followed with a four-year, $110 million extension in Jacksonville. $77 million is guaranteed, including $50 million at signing. At $27.5 million a year, he sits among the league’s top edge rushers, rewarding the Jaguars for betting on his growth from raw prospect to double-digit sack man.

The third one here is Jordan Davis, who stayed in Philadelphia on a three-year, $78 million extension with $65 million guaranteed. At $26 million a year, he is now the NFL’s highest-paid nose tackle. His 2025 run-stuffing dominance and team-high tackle numbers earned him the Eagles’ internal MVP honor, cementing his value next to Carter.

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Finally, we have Devonte Wyatt, who rounded out the quartet in Green Bay with a three-year, $57 million extension, $20 million guaranteed. A $20 million signing bonus shows the Packers’ trust in his health and upside. From Georgia’s title front to Lambeau, his journey underscores the value of Scott’s development tree.

When you add up all those guaranteed checks, you hit that exact $268 million mark. But honestly, it gets even wilder when you look at the big picture. If you look at the total maximum value of these four contracts instead of just the baseline guarantees, these former Dawgs are actually lined up to make a mind-blowing $397 million over the next few seasons.

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Truth be told, it was long time coming. All four individuals were leaders on the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense that gave up just 10.2 points per game on its expedition to a national championship.

This is the ultimate proof that the defensive line room at UGA is basically a millionaire factory. Because of his elite development skills, Georgia has taken great care of Coach Tray Scott, rewarding him with extensions that pushed his own salary over the $1.2 million mark.

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Safe to say, now Scott can walk into any five-star high school recruit’s living room and show a receipt of nearly $400 million in total contract value generated from just one single position room over a two-year draft stretch and win them over right then and there!