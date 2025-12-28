Georgia DC Confirms Future as Rumors to Michigan Take Over Playoffs Practice

The Georgia Bulldogs are barking loudly as CFP favorites. And with the quarterfinals closing in, every move in Athens is under the spotlight. That’s when the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator had to step in and comment about him being locked in Athens. Thanks to the Michigan Wolverines buzz that the Georgia coach has picked up.

“I’m really intentional about my family’s happiness,” said Glenn Schumann on the December 27 presser when asked about his intentions to transfer out with one coaching cycle ending. “I’m really happy to be here, and I’m here intentionally, and when the time’s right, then it’ll sort itself out. But the family’s really happy here.”

Even before Michigan locked in Kyle Whittingham as its next head coach, Schumann came off as a good fit for the Wolverines’ job.

This is a developing story…