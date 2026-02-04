Georgia DL Saves UGA Student’s Life With Brave Campus Move

While the attention is on the 2027 recruiting class, a current Georgia Bulldog stole the spotlight from the pre-existing roster. Kirby Smart landed the commitment of South Carolina Gamecocks transfer Xzavier McLeod back in 2024. Two years later, he made Georgia proud, but not because of his feat on the gridiron.

“Shout out to Georgia’s Xzavier McLeod. This is what you call a Damn Good Dawg,” wrote UGASports.com analyst Anthony Dasher. “The world needs more folks like Xzavier.”

The tweet included a screenshot. It’s a post from Facebook in the group named “UGA Parents.” Going by the name, it’s a group of Georgia Bulldogs players’ parents.

“If you are the parent of Xavier McLeod, UGA football player #94 I thank you for his kindness and for helping a fellow UGA student without knowing, my son pulled over on the side of 316 and his Black Ram Truck sink in the mud, no one stopped to help except him, even Police said they can’t help,” wrote a member named Carmen Iorga.

The brave act was lauded on social media as the Georgia Bulldogs community wished him well on X. The comment continued, “You have raised a wonderful human being, you should be very proud of him, and if anyone knows him, please tell him I thank him from the bottom of my heart and one day I hope to repay him.”

The good-hearted nature comes from his parents, and his father, Herman McLeod, has always been his son’s pillar of support. Even though the defensive lineman is a private person, with his Instagram profile featuring only posts about his Georgia career, his father never shied away from voicing his support on social media.

“He came there to win he don’t like losing he wanted to red shirt to get another year of eligibility & they said no so he refused to go to Missouri if he did he wouldn’t be able to red shirt but he’s ok he wish them the best he moving on to next program gamecocks for life,” wrote Xzavier McLeod’s father on Facebook about why his son left South Carolina.

Georgia was not McLeod’s first choice. The defensive lineman played the first season of his college football career with the Gamecocks. In the 2024 season, when he had the chance to enter the transfer portal, he chose to join Kirby Smart’s program. In January, McLeod confirmed his return to Athens for the 2026 season, even though he had two paths to choose from: hit the transfer portal again or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

McLeod’s gesture is part of a larger culture of service Kirby Smart has fostered, with former players also making their mark off the field. For instance, recent NFL draftee Ladd McConkey, an ex-Georgia receiver, contributed to the community by working with charitable organizations such as Elks Aidmore Therapeutic Foster Care and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Even as McLeod builds buzz for his off-field contributions, he’s been on scouts’ radar since earning the Mr. Football honor in high school.

More than Mr. Football: McLeod’s journey to Georgia

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive line phenom has great size for the position. Along with this, he has posted a career-best 17 tackles and two pass deflections during the 2025 season, appearing in 11 games, making him a hot NFL prospect.

His value in the Georgia camp rose after filling the spot of Jordan Hall, who suffered a season-ending injury. McLeod grabbed the opportunity and made five starts. But let’s travel back to 2022 when the Camden High School star bagged one of the state’s top football awards.

McLeod’s on-field dominance was undeniable even before he arrived in Athens. As a high school senior, he beat out a loaded field of prospects, including quarterback LaNorris Sellers, to be crowned South Carolina’s Mr. Football for 2022.

As he prepares for the 2026 season, McLeod has already proven he’s more than just a talented player on a deep defensive line; he’s a leader in the community, solidifying his place as a ‘Damn Good Dawg’ in the eyes of the fanbase.