Georgia Hero Offers Bold Solution to Fix College Football After Legendary Bo Jackson Calls Out NCAA Cracks

College sports are a total circus right now. Athletes are dragging out their careers for eight years, pocketing massive NIL checks while often failing to meet the honored expectations. While the NCAA is doing absolutely nothing to fix the chaos, the Georgia Bulldogs’ very own hero, David Pollack, hopped in with his two cents on how to correct the recurring eligibility issue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

College football analyst and Outkick founder Clay Travis sparked a major debate on social media by proposing a three-step plan to “fix” college sports eligibility. His idea is pretty straightforward. When a player signs with a school, they’re locked in for three years. After that, they can transfer in their fourth year, provided they remain at the same level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, he wants to give players a fifth-year transfer option as a reward for actually graduating with a degree. Pollack caught wind of the post on X and definitely had some strong thoughts, mostly pushing back on the long commitment.

“Love the last part. Need to incentivize a degree. Out on 1–2. It’s not just about the players. Sometimes the coaches do not get it right about a guy. Three years is too long of a lock-in. Two would be great. One-time free transfer,” David Pollack retweeted this while offering his bold solution to fix college ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pollack made it clear he’s “out” on the first two rules, arguing that a three-year lock-in is just too long for a young athlete. The biggest reason remains how impossible it is for coaches to always get it right when evaluating an athlete. If a player finds themselves in a situation where they aren’t a suitable fit, Pollack believes they shouldn’t be forced to waste three seasons of their career before they move.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Instead of Travis’s rigid three-year rule here, Pollack believes that his two-year lock-in would be a much better sweet spot for this sport. By doing so, the coaches and players can sit down and see whether this relationship works or not by looking at his two years’ progress. The former Bulldogs LB also advocated for a one-time free transfer. This would literally act as damage control.

While they may have disagreed on the timing of eligibility, Pollack was 100% on board with the academic side of the proposal. He pretty much loves the idea and believes in incentivizing for a degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

From David’s point of view, since the introduction of NIL, the term “student-athlete” has lost its credibility. The athlete part comes first, and the student comes next, if lucky. Pollack thinks a solid solution would be this: if a player stays in school and graduates, they should get a special fifth year to transfer to another school and still play. Due to this, the athlete can boost their draft stock and can be fortunate before heading to pro life or accounting life. Plus, more importantly, this most definitely could encourage players to finish their education.

Travis Clay and David Pollack disagree on how to fix college sports, but they agree that the system needs to be altered. Clay wants more stability and less chaos in the transfer portal. However, Pollack stated players should have the freedom to transfer if they are being mismanaged or mistreated, and that athletes who complete their education should be rewarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, there are more troubles than solutions, and the college football legend didn’t shy away from calling out the root cause of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bo Jackson calls out the fallacy of today’s college football landscape

Earlier this week, the legendary college RB Bo Jackson hopped onto The Big Podcast with Shaq and clarified that he isn’t a fan of how NIL deals are changing the game.

“To be honest, I think it’s teaching young kids how to run away from their problems. Number two, it’s ruining college sports. You give me kids all this money, nobody would have no financial sense, Jackson cited his concern.

You get pissed off because I yell at you for doing dumb things on the field, so you’re gonna enter the transport portal and take that money with you. No, it shouldn’t work like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed out that the combination of big money and the transfer portal is making kids “soft” when things get tough. Back in his day, there were no corners to cut. The college football athlete Bo explained that if you weren’t starting or you had a terrible season, you had to put your head down and work harder to earn your spot.

Now, he feels like players just take their NIL money and jump ship to another school the second they face any adversity. Bo thinks this prevents them from maturing into adults.

Though he’s somewhat of a “get off my lawn” guy about money, Bo respects today’s athletes but wishes they had his old-school grit. He, Shaq, and Barry Sanders joked about who was the greatest athlete, but Bo noted the “business” side of college sports is now overshadowing the “game”.