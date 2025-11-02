Georgia Involved in Refereeing Controversy Again as Kirby Smart Fails to Fend Off Accusations

Another week, another ugly dub/ controversial dub for the Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs pulled out a 24-20, but it was not a smooth one for Kirby Smart by any means; it was filled with some pretty questionable calls from the officials. Two major moments got everyone talking and definitely swung the game in Georgia’s favor. The first was in the second quarter when the refs ruled that what looked like a fumble from Gunner Stockton was actually an incomplete pass, saving Georgia from a turnover. Instead of Florida getting the ball, Georgia got to kick a field goal and tie the game.

The second one? Hurts even more. A massive play went down that left Gators fans fuming in the fourth quarter. The Gators were trailing by just four points, QB DJ Lagway launched a deep pass to J. Michael Sturdivant, who had a clear path down the field. The pass was slightly under-thrown, and Sturdivant had to reach back for it. He appeared to make a play for the ball, but it ultimately hit the turf per refs.

The officials ruled it an incomplete pass, and after a quick replay review, that call stood because there wasn’t any enough clear evidence to overturn it. The potential 36-yard completion would have put Florida in prime position at the Georgia 22-yard line, possibly setting up a game-winning touchdown. This incomplete call was a heartbreaker for the Gators. On the very next play, a fourth-down attempt, Lagway’s pass again fell incomplete, and sealed the game for the Bulldogs. With all due respect, no one expected the Florida Gators to ball out the way they did tonight.

Even earlier in the second quarter, it was clear as day that Georgia’s Gunner Stockton fumbled the ball, and Florida recovered. Not going to lie, that would have been a huge break for the Gators. But the refs reviewed it and decided his arm was moving a bit forward, overturning the call to an incomplete pass. This allowed the Bulldogs to keep possession and later kick a field goal. That 53-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring actually tied the game at 10-10 just before halftime. This poor sequence was crucial in a game decided by only four points.

Safe to say, Georgia totally got away with some fortunate calls that helped them win the game. In a tight game where Florida’s kicker Trey Smack was on fire (hitting a school-record 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter), these official rulings made all the difference and left many Florida fans feeling like the Bulldogs got a little help escaping with a 24-20 win. The refs pulling strings for the Bulldogs has become the habit at this point.

Kirby Smart’s other controversial calls

Georgia had another game earlier this season, back on October 11 or 10 against the Auburn Tigers, where some truly bizarre referee decisions heavily favored the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart too. The calls were so bad that the SEC actually ended up suspending the lead referee for the rest of the year. It started when Auburn was threatening to score right before halftime, Jackson Arnold kind of crossing the goal line for a touchdown. The ball came out right after, and the officials confusingly ruled it a fumble. Despite replays appearing to show he scored, the call stood, taking a crucial touchdown and also potentially robbing Auburn off their hard-earned touchdown.

Another strange incident happened in the fourth quarter when Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared to call a timeout, but he successfully argued to the refs that he was just “clapping,” and they let him keep the timeout. These calls were so bad that the SEC actually ended up suspending the head referee for the rest of the season.

Ultimately, these bad calls helped Georgia overcome an early deficit and win the game 20-10. The missed touchdown alone would have changed the entire game. It seems this season they’ve had a knack for being on the right side of some highly controversial calls.