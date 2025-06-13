Kirby Smart’s Georgia Lands Fourth Transfer of the Week in 5-Star Penn State Target

Georgia has plenty of cracks to mend from a team that lost 13 players to the 2025 NFL Draft. Then came the ruthless transfer portal that snatched away 18 players from Kirby Smart. If you think that was enough of woes for the Georgia head coach walking into 2025, then you are mistaken. In this era, where NIL plays a crucial role in wooing recruits or retaining existing players, they have faced a dip in NIL valuation.

The Bulldogs lost a hefty $5 million in their NIL. Smart could have easily panicked, ruining whatever he had on his plate. Instead, he didn’t let his confidence run low. In an interview with CFB critic Paul Finebaum, Smart appeared hopeful. “We lost a lot of offensive and defensive linemen, like eight or nine, really good offensive, defensive linemen. When you lose those, you either replace them with guys that are vets or you replace them with youth and fire, passion, and energy. And that’s what we’re counting on – is having guys that have fire, passion, and energy and play really hard.” And thank god, otherwise we would not have seen this day.

On the recruiting trail, Smart yet again showed who the real hero is. Earlier, we saw how Lincoln Riley was crowned. He sits at the top of the On3 2026 Industry Team Rankings with 28 total commits. But Smart has now fixed the spotlight on himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On June 12, Dawg Nation reporter Jeff Sentell reported, “BREAKING: The nation’s No. 1 kicker prospect is now Georgia’s fourth commitment of the week. 5-star PK Harran Zureikat has committed to Georgia.” With the Pennsylvania five-star, who is rated by Kohl’s Kicking as the nation’s No. 1 kicker prospect, Harran Zureikat adds the much-needed oomph factor to the kicking game as he brings one of the strongest legs the high school game has seen in recent years. But right now, one person is not happy.

AD

That’s none other than Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, who missed the chance to land Zureikat. The desperation was real since the Nittany Lions’ punter, Riley Thompson, is entering his final season of eligibility. However, Smart might have kept a watch on the young chap. Known for his explosive leg power, Zureikat has routinely wowed coaches and scouts with his field goal range. On one such occasion, he knocked down kicks from 61 yards out during practice sessions. What might have drawn Smart towards this kicker? Probably his USP. He puts a strong emphasis on eliminating return opportunities for opposing teams. Now, this will fit perfectly into Smart’s philosophy of winning the field position battle. With this, Athens will be in full party mood as Zureikat marks the fifth hunt of the week.

Kirby Smart goes full throttle on the recruiting trail

Smart and the Bulldogs are now on a hot streak when it comes to recruiting. Since the start of May, they have had seven top-tier recruiting commits. Then came June, when they hunted down three commits between June 2 and June 9. Things got better in the next week. In a span of 48 hours, Smart’s Bulldogs landed three of their top commits, wide receiver Brady Marchese, cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick, and safety Jordan Smith. Maybe, that’s just Smart’s way of showing they aren’t weak after they lost the race to land 5-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If that’s not enough of a boost for Smart, here comes some more. What if we tell you that Georgia is blessed with the top five tight ends in the SEC? Yes, that’s how the Bulldogs are running as a dominant force when it comes to their tight end room. On the June 12 episode of the Cube Show podcast, host Cole Cubelic gave gold stars to Smart, the recruiter. He shared, “The number one tight end room in the SEC, probably no big surprise for anybody here. It’s the Georgia Bulldogs. Oscar Delp, a proven commodity, man. Top to bottom, left to right, up down, select start BA-BA. He’s got every bit of it all right.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kirby Smart has been lucky that his talented tight-end stars, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie, are returning. There is also a bunch of newcomers who will keep pushing the wagon, such as Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams, and Ethan Barbour. All this hype is further fueled by ESPN putting Smart at the No.1 rank in their list of the best coaches in college for 2025. No snooze button in the Georgia head coach’s world right now—every second’s a headline.