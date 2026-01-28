Georgia Local Calls Paul Finebaum After Tree Falls Through His Bedroom

The Paul Finebaum Show thrives on heated debates, wild takes, and die-hard SEC callers. But even the host, Finebaum, was caught off guard in the latest episode. A fan phoned in despite dealing with an emergency when a tree came crashing through his bedroom.

“Hey, Paul, this is an interesting call. About two minutes ago, a tree just fell through my bedroom,” said Vance from Georgia. “I’m a little bit in shock, I guess. I’m in another part of the home, leaving Finebaum floored that the caller’s first instinct wasn’t to hang up.

So your first inclination was to wait to go on the Finebaum show, is that it?” the host asked.

This is a truly special experience of ‘The Paul Finebaum Show,’ where callers take center stage with their charmingly quirky humor. As they gear up to talk about football, unexpected and wild takes, and some hilarious, awkward moments with Finebaum, it’s all handled with a light, cheerful touch. It’s just the latest chapter in the long history of bizarre on-air moments for Finebaum.

In one of the most infamous moments in SEC history, Harvey Updyke phoned The Paul Finebaum Show in 2011 and admitted to poisoning the historic Toomer’s Corner oak trees. That call ultimately led to Updyke pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal damage. He served more than 70 days in jail and was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution, though he paid only $8,143.

Last April, Finebaum regular “Slammer” dialed in, and the call went off the rails instantly. When Finebaum tossed it to him for his take of the day, what came through the line sounded less like SEC analysis and more like a doctor’s appointment.

“I lost about 40 points, and I was doing real good,” Slammer can be heard telling someone, presumably his doctor.

“What color is your bowel movement?” Slammer’s doctor could be heard asking.

And the conversation kept rolling with Finebaum still on the call. Later on, after hanging up the call, the SEC analyst joked about how he and his fans had accidentally tuned into a colonoscopy live. Vance calling up Finebaum even amidst an emergency reminds us of an old call from him back in October 2024.

“Will you shut up? I’m trying to talk to Paul,” Vance yelled at something in the background, leaving Finebaum startled.

Curious, Paul asked who Vance was talking to, and the answer left everyone in stitches. The caller was yelling at his cat. While the callers provide the day-to-day drama, Finebaum himself has been generating his own headlines by turning his frustration toward a larger crisis: the SEC’s recent struggles on the national stage.

Paul Finebaum’s frustration boils over

Being an SEC analyst, Finebaum must have suppressed his emotions for the past three years. The College Football National Championship has been under the Big Ten’s control for the last three years. Michigan Wolverines in 2023, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, and Indiana Hoosiers in 2025.

“I can tell you in the state of Alabama, there are only two billionaires, two in the entire state,” said Finebaum, highlighting the Big Ten’s success because of their help from the billionaires. “They’re both Auburn supporters. Alabama doesn’t have a billionaire, and why is a billionaire important? Because they can throw around money if you’re worth 800 billion.”

As the SEC was unlucky, Finebaum did not hold back in criticizing the ongoing crisis within the conference. Georgia’s 2021-22 championship season represented the SEC’s last peak of success. Since then, the Big Ten has dominated the postseason spotlight, leaving the SEC in a position of having to catch up, at least according to Finebaum.

“There’s a real crisis going on down here, and Indiana winning just made it worse,” said the analyst.

For a show built on the unwavering passion of its callers, a fan choosing to talk SEC football while a tree is in his bedroom isn’t just a bizarre moment. It’s proof that for some, the Finebaum show is an emergency broadcast in its own right.