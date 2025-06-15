Georgia Locker Room Verdict on Gunner Stockton Confirmed After Kirby Smart’s Alabama Ultimatum

All eyes in Athens are glued to one man: Gunner Stockton. The junior quarterback is now at the center of the Dawgs’ title hopes for 2025, and folks across the SEC are wondering—does he have it, or are the skeptics about to be proven right? The Georgia Bulldogs have national championship DNA, a defense that hits like a freight train, and a head coach in Kirby Smart who knows how to squeeze every ounce of grit from a roster. But with Stockton under center, things could get spicy—real fast.

Earlier this June, former Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray praised Stockton, hinting that Carson Beck was disconnected in the locker room before leaving for Miami. In contrast, Murray noted, “Guys kind of rallied around Gunner Stockton. They had a little bit more of belief in him as maybe [a] person, just a human being.” Stockton’s locker room leadership, praised by Murray, was evident when teammates like Oscar Delp, Trevor Etienne, and Tate Ratledge openly supported him after he stepped in for an injured Beck in the Sugar Bowl.

And on June 14th, On3’s J.D. PicKell painted a vivid picture of what’s at stake. “I’m really interested to see what is Georgia’s personality with Gunner Stockton at quarterback,” he said. “We say this a lot on this show—persona of your leadership translates to persona of your football team.” And when Georgia was hoisting trophies, their identity was raw, physical, and unapologetically tough. “Eat off the floor,” as the team motto proudly says—and no, that’s not just a catchy phrase; it’s stitched into shirts worn across Athens. But the vibe with Stockton is different.

“Seeing him get murdered on the field against Texas, lose his helmet, decapitated—and we’re like, is he okay? Walks off the field, cool, he’s good. ‘Eat off the floor’ to me doesn’t really sound like a Lambos. Doesn’t really sound like TikToks. Doesn’t really sound like flash. That was kind of Carson Beck, wasn’t it?” PicKell asked.

PicKell noted that it’s not just his toughness but the way the locker room vibes around him, as Aaron Murray observed. “There was maybe just maybe a little bit of a fragmentation in that locker room with how Carson Beck was perceived.” That’s not the case with Gunner.

“Watching the game against Texas and against Notre Dame, there was 110% support of that Georgia football team behind number 14.” That’s the kind of chemistry coaches can’t manufacture. It’s authentic, and it’s powerful. “Are the unquantifiables from Georgia behind a Gunner Stockton, maybe even better, and allow Georgia to accomplish what they want to accomplish here in 2025?” And here’s where the legend arc kicks in. If Stockton does pull it off, he could carve his name into Georgia lore in just one season.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton 14 during pregame of NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media/Sipa USA

Beat Tennessee on the road? That would tie the all-time win streak in that rivalry at nine. Do it in Knoxville? That’s four straight in Neyland Stadium—a record. Get past Alabama in Sanford Stadium? That would be seismic. The Crimson Tide haven’t played in Athens since 2015, and Smart’s never had them on home turf. This is his shot.

Let’s say Gunner Stockton also keeps the streak alive against Georgia Tech. Eight straight in-state wins, another program record. Throw in another win over Texas, just to make it three in a row, and suddenly this season turns mythical. The QB who wasn’t the five-star golden boy but won over the locker room with grit, humility, and straight-up dog mentality would become the guy.

But make no mistake, it won’t be easy. Gunner Stockton will have to steer the Bulldogs through one of the nastiest SEC schedules in recent memory. The physical toll, the media scrutiny, the comparisons to past Georgia greats—all of it will follow him every Saturday. But if he delivers, it’ll be impossible to ignore. One season could change everything.

And Kirby Smart? He knows what this means. This isn’t just a test for Stockton—it’s the moment Smart finally gets Alabama at home. After years of chasing Bama’s ghost, the table is set.

Kirby Smart’s Crimson curse

Morning, noon, or night—Athens is going to be electric when Alabama rolls into town this fall. But the lights will shine brightest at 7:30 p.m. ET on September 27, when Kirby Smart finally gets his long-awaited shot to take down the Tide in Sanford Stadium. This is a game that’s been years in the making—and the whole SEC knows it.

SEC Network’s Roman Harper didn’t hold back when the matchup was announced. “How much does Kirby Smart need to win this game?” Harper asked. “You know what I mean? Because he just hasn’t beaten Alabama. It’s just, overall. He doesn’t beat Alabama.” That sting cuts deep in Athens, especially considering this is the first time Alabama’s coming to Georgia since 2015. They hosted in 2020 and again in 2024, but now the Dawgs finally get their home shot.

Kirby? He’s heard the noise. After Georgia’s loss to Bama last September, Smart clapped back with a bit of dry humor. “What’s everybody else’s record against them? Anybody got one better than 1-6?” he asked rhetorically. “That’s played them six times? I don’t think so. I think they’ve got really good players, they’ve got a great program. I’ve got an immense amount of respect for ’em. They do a great job.” Until that first whistle blows in Athens, the shadow of Alabama will loom.