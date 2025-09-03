Georgia Nation Turns Against Kirby Smart After He Makes Unrealistic Demands in Scorching Heat

The Georgia Bulldogs stormed into the 2025 season with authority, blasting past Marshall in a 45-7 rout on Saturday afternoon. Now, what better start for Kirby Smart and co.? It was a statement debut for the Gunner Stockton era, as the dynamic dual-threat quarterback lit up the field. Smart’s quarterback fired for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air while bulldozing his way to 2 more scores on the ground. While in their first test, Smart’s boys came off with flying colors, when it came to the fans presence, marks were deducted. This made the head coach was not happy as the fans were not present at the stadium all throughout the game.

Smart’s Bulldogs averaged a record 93,033 fans per game across their six home games in 2024. The Dawgs hosted 93,246 fans during the 2019 Notre Dame game. But this time, the fans could not be in the stadium all day. They must have been expecting some empathy from Smart, and the head coach’s reaction in turn made the fans upset.

On August 2, Dawg Nation Daily analyst Brandon Adams tweeted, “Kirby Smart just came down pretty hard on UGA fans for the stadium not being full on Saturday. With all due respect, he needs to tread lightly on this subject. He comes across as out of touch.” But what’s the issue all about? The atmosphere at Sanford Stadium may not have been as amazing as the ones for big-time matchups like the one between Texas and Ohio State.

During Saturday, the stands emptied as the game went on. This left Smart upset, who said, be it players or his fans, he is not going to beg. “It’s the same thing with our players. We don’t incentivize them to run to the ball by saying we’ll go up in your NIL if you run to the ball. You’ve got to do it because you want to be great. You’ve got to do it because you want to be different. If our fans want to be great and different, then they’ll do it,” came the Georgia head coach’s clear, sharp reply.

During the post-game conference, Smart was asked about his reaction to the attendance looking a bit “sparse.” The head coach chose to dodge the question with a short answer, “Yeah you said it. I didn’t.” With a seating capacity of just over 93,000, Georgia‘s Sanford Stadium is hardly the SEC’s largest stadium. After the stadium opened in 1929, it has undergone multiple expansions over the years to add more seating opportunities, including most recently in 2024. But seeing the empty stands must have affected the coach. However, turns out that the fans feel unappreciated too.

Fans upset after Kirby Smart’s comment questions their love and loyalty

Georgia’s season opener at Sanford Stadium was full at kickoff, meaning fans did show up. As proof, one of the fans posted a photo of her toddler, who went to the stadium to root for Smart’s program. The fan wrote, “I get it. We also had my 2.5 year old son at the game and by the 4th quarter he was done and hot. I don’t disagree with coach but I also think we should understand the clientele at games like this.” On August 30, the temperature went up to eighty-six degrees, leaving the little one’s face all red.

Another fan did admit that he left the stadium after getting an assurance midway that Smart’s boys would win. He wrote, “It my damned ticket. I paid for it. If I chose to get up at half time when a game is a blow out and go home or to watch other games that are on. That’s my choice. Guess what it will probably happen this Saturday as well. Crap Opponents make Fans Leave.” A lot of fans left the stadium early, before the game ended, as there was no thrill facing a FBS opponent like Marshall.

Even though it’s understandable that fans left (the game was already decided), Smart would prefer that fans stay for the whole game. A fan also shared how their love for the Bulldogs often is heavy on the pockets. He wrote, “I would absolutely love to be in that beautiful stadium, every Saturday, but a lot of us can’t afford to travel to Athens and back once right now, let alone the tickets, and then repeat multiple times a year. I’m glad that other people can enjoy doing this, but I can’t spare the $.” Ticket prices for the season-opening Georgia vs. Marshall game at Sanford Stadium started at $51 on StubHub, $53 on Ticketmaster, and $58 on VividSeats.

Smart needs to understand it’s not only about the fans, but the ones who accompany the fans. As one of them shared the struggles of being a toddler mom attending the game. She did not forget to mention the high ceiling of the ticket prices, “I was there but I also had my 4 year old child with me because I wanted to take him to his first Georgia game! That said though trying to keep a 4 year old entertained for the length of the game is hard. Also this past game was the cheapest game to attend…others are EXPENSIVE!” The Georgia Bulldogs ($277.38) have the most expensive average home ticket prices in the SEC this season, followed closely by Texas ($273.86).

A fan has a message for Kirby Smart and the Georgia athletic department. He wrote, “If @UGAAthletics and @GeorgiaFootball want a better home crowd attendance then perhaps they should schedule marquee week 1 OOC opponents rather than screw the fans over with neutral site games or G5/FCS cupcakes. It’s absolutely out of touch.” After all, fans often feel “out of touch” because it leaves season-ticket holders and fans with less appealing home games, while also asking them to pay high prices for tickets. Smart’s boys will be facing off against Austin Peay on September 7. Will the fans again ghost the Bulldogs mid-game?