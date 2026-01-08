Georgia OC Mike Bobo Clears the Air Over Being Targeted as the Sole Reason For Sugar Bowl Loss

If you ask any Georgia Bulldogs fans the reason for not meeting expectations in 2025, everybody would point at none other than Mike Bobo and his outdated run-first offense. According to many analysts and the consensus, those basic run plays and screens have become so predictable and are the reason the Bulldogs haven’t made it past the quarterfinals for the last three years, especially against Ole Miss in the playoffs this year.

Despite the public outcry, Mike Bobo came out and explained why he does what he does.

On January 7, Radi Nabulsi of UGA Sports had a word with Mike Bobo and didn’t hesitate one bit to ask the question that every Bulldogs fan wants to ask Bobo personally:

“When I see you run guys, we’re gonna run Josh McCray B Gap. He picks up two yards. They’re like, damn it, Mike, why’d you do?”

Mike Bobo didn’t mince words: “One is to set up the ace. And two, we run that guy through the B gap in the fourth quarter. They’re not gonna wanna tackle because it’s a screen down, but the next drive is third and seven, and we bumper screen and go and it’s a touchdown.”

The core of Bobo’s philosophy is that you must need to stick with your game plan to force the opponent into a predictable situation later on. By running the ball over and over again, even when it’s not gaining much yardage early, he is conditioning the defense. Basically picking them apart little by little.

He then literally mentions how the physical toll of a continuous run game can wear a defense down by the fourth quarter. The “screen down” or run play serves some dual purpose. It is basically to set up another, more explosive play (like the “bumper screen” for a touchdown) and also to physically and mentally fatigue the defenses over time, especially late in the game.

All-in-all, Bobo’s message is that every play call has a reason that extends beyond the current down and distance. You have to commit to your strategy and be patient. The early struggles of running the ball may look like Georgia’s RB corps is struggling, but in reality, Mike Bobo is playing checkers, not chess.

The real question is: is it actually effective as Mike Bobo made it sound? Let’s run band for band.

Mike Bobo’s “setup” strategy has been playing out during the 2025 season, showing both its strengths and its problems. This approach has led to some exciting late-game comebacks, like the one against Ole Miss this October. In that game, those early, tough runs that everyone complained about eventually wore out the defense and let Georgia score big late in the game to win by scoring 17 points in the 4th quarters.

But it doesn’t come out without its own glaring downside flaws.

Flaws in Mike Bobo’s case

The biggest problem this season is that Georgia is often behind at halftime. By focusing so much on a future payoff, the team struggles to score early points. This kind of put some pressure on the defense and makes every mistake more costly.

If the “big play” they’ve been setting up for doesn’t work out, they end up losing games they might have won with a more aggressive start. This approach sometimes makes the offense look slow and predictable when they really need points fast.

By the time Georgia played the Ole Miss Rebels in the playoffs, they had pretty much figured everything out in the second half. The Bulldogs couldn’t run for first downs to put themselves in a position to win, and the Rebels’ defense didn’t look fatigued the way Mike Bobo wanted it to be.

This strategy probably only works great when Georgia has the better players than their ops. Then they can simply out-muscle them for four quarters. But against top-tier opponents, this hasn’t always been the case. If the defense is just as top 15 or even top 10 and doesn’t get tired, all those early runs that only gain two yards become wasted opportunities.