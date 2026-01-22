Georgia RB Betrays Bulldogs Fans for Carson Beck Mesage During NFL Draft Struggles

Georgia running back Nate Frazier came to the defense of his former teammate Carson Beck following a painful loss in the 2026 National Championship game. While plenty of Bulldogs fans are still sour over Beck and his decision to leave Athens for Miami, Frazier made it clear there’s zero ounce of bitterness on his side.

On January 20, a day after Beck’s Miami Hurricanes fell 27-21 to the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers. Frazier hopped onto IG and gave the credits:

“wanted that for my brudda so bad prevailed while everybody doubted ik that feeling keep yo f*****g head up CB.”

Majority of Georgia fans actually celebrated Beck’s loss all across the social media realm. Not many folks in the comment section liked this one. Some props’d Frazier for the letters of affirmation and most discarded him for it. Since he left for Miami for his final season, some people in Athens viewed it as a “betrayal” and were happy to see him fall short.

But Frazier has a totally different take on players betraying his teammates and leaving a program hanging. He understands that players have to do what’s best for their own careers, and he stayed in Beck’s corner even while the rest of the Dawg fan base was rooting against him. In hindsight, Frazier’s public backing couldn’t have come at a better time, offering much-needed support as Beck’s draft stock took a noticeable hit.

The game was a real heartbreaker for Beck because his very last college pass was an interception on a deep throw while he was trying to lead a game-winning drive. It was a bit of a “déjà vu” moment for fans. Since it felt a lot like the pick he threw during Georgia’s failed comeback against Alabama back in 2024.

Still, Beck finished his final season at Miami with some solid numbers, racking up 3,581 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Looking ahead, Beck is now set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where experts think he’ll problem be a mid-round pick because of that one single game. Maybe somewhere between the 2nd and 4th rounds. As for Frazier, he’s staying at Georgia for his junior season in 2026 and is already being talked about hitting 1k yards and double digits TDs.

They might be on different teams now, but Frazier’s message proves that once you’ve sweated through those long summer workouts together, you’re teammates for life.

Georgia Bulldogs’ 2026 campaign outlook

Expectations for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2026 are through the roof. Many of the experts are already picking them as a top-five favorite for the national title. This should not come surprise. The Bulldogs have been stuck in the SEC Championship phase for a while now. And unfortunately, that has been their ceiling since 2023.

The Dawgs are putting their faith in Gunner Stockton to lead to their prime days. With a solid year under his belt and a seventh-place finish in last season’s Heisman voting. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t throw for more than 35 touchdowns next season.

The Bulldogs are also loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech and safety Khalil Barnes from Clemson. While they’ll miss a few of the stars who headed to the NFL, Coach Kirby Smart has restocked the roster with top-tier recruits and experienced transfers to make sure the defense stays just as scary as usual.

The 2026 season brings a big change with a new nine-game SEC schedule. The Bulldogs have some massive tests ahead. Including road trips to Alabama and Ole Miss, plus a home game against Oklahoma. Overall, it’s a tough road. Then again, that’s the price to stay in the SEC.

With that being said, the Dawgs nation doesn’t want to see anything less than natty.