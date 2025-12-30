Georgia RB Nate Frazier Makes Opinion Very Clear on His Religious Celebration

Georgia running back Nate Frazier has quickly become a fan favorite in Athens, known not only for his powerful running style but also for his meaningful touchdown celebration. After finding the end zone, the first thing Frazier does is drop to his knees and point to the sky. When asked about it, the sophomore gave all the credit to “the one above.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Anytime things go good in your life is because of the man above. I want to give all credit to him when credit is due, not just in private, but I want to do it in public as well.” (via Olivia Sayer on UGA Football Live on X)

Safe to say, that faith has quietly become one of Frazier’s biggest anchors this season. After Trevor Etienne left for the NFL, all eyes turned to Frazier, and he delivered. If you look at Georgia’s offense this year, he has essentially been Gunner Stockton’s best friend and the Bulldogs’ go-to playmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also been unafraid to speak openly about what drives him. During an episode of Nightcap, Frazier doubled down on his beliefs when he told Johnson, “I gotta go to sleep, OG, you know I’ve got church in the morning. Got to go praise the Lord, all glory to Him.”

He even hit that ‘All glory to Lord’ celebration against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Compton native leads the team with over 860 rushing yards and has scored 7 TDs so far. What really makes him stand out is how explosive and reliable he is. The coaches love to call him a “home run threat” because he can take the ball to the house from pretty much anywhere on the field. Don’t look further Mississippi State game where he ran for 181 yards.

Not going to lie, tt’s not all perfect, though. The head coach, Kirby Smart, has mentioned that Frazier has a bit of a fumbling problem they need to sort out. It’s an issue they are working hard on in practice and film sessions. Despite that one drawback, his overall performance has been top-notch, earning him a spot on the Third-Team All-SEC list for his great season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Looking ahead, the future is bright for him. Off the field, he’s popular, with big endorsements from brands like Beats by Dre and Chipotle. Best of all for Georgia fans, he’s not eligible for the NFL Draft yet because he’s only a sophomore. That means they get to see his exciting play for at least one more season as he looks to hit the 1,000-yard mark.

Now, the spotlight shifts to the postseason. The real question is whether Frazier can deliver once again against Ole Miss’ defense when it matters most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Bulldogs’ shot against Ole Miss Rebels

If there’s one team outside of Alabama that has given Georgia trouble over the past two seasons, it’s Ole Miss. Even this year, the Bulldogs barely escaped with a 45–38 win over the Rebels.

Obviously, Georgia is heading into this game as a clear favorite. around 6.5 points according to most oddsmakers, and computer models project them to win most of the simulations.

The consensus among experts is that Ole Miss has a dangerous two-headed offensive attack in Kewon Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss, both capable of putting points on the board at any time against any team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Georgia’s defense has really improved since their last meeting and might be the difference-maker this time around. They held Alabama to just 7 points in the SEC Championship game last month.

Many analysts are leaning toward a lower-scoring game than the first one, but almost all predict a Bulldogs victory.

So, what are the Bulldogs’ chances overall in the playoffs? Pretty darn good! They currently have the third-best odds to win the whole national championship, behind powerhouses like Ohio State and Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, this game will come down to who makes the clutch plays. If Nate Frazier continues to impact the game as both a runner and pass-catcher, and if Georgia’s defense maintains its recent form, the Bulldogs will have a very real shot at bringing home their first national title since 2023.