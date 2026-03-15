Bill Belichick Pays the Price as Fernando Mendoza Accidentally Helps UNC Rivals In QB Battle

Bill Belichick is quickly discovering that college football operates at a much more chaotic pace than the NFL. His latest challenge involves the “Mendoza Effect,” which turned a quiet Georgia Tech practice into a total media circus. Just one day after the school hosted its official Pro Day, the atmosphere stayed electric because Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman winner and expected top NFL draft pick, stopped by to support his brother, Alberto.

This unexpected visit was a massive win for the program’s image, even if it created a logistical headache for the coaching staff. The timing was especially fortunate because Georgia Tech was busy hosting Cooper Newman, a highly rated high school quarterback. Seeing a future NFL superstar on the sidelines made a huge impression on the young recruit, who even shared his excitement about the star-studded practice on social media.

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“Had a great time today at Georgia Tech! Thank you for the hospitality! @ChrisWeinke16 @5StarPreps @LovedayTodd @SmokyBearFball @Kelly_Quinlan @TomLoy247 @ChadSimmons_,” Newman wrote.

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Newman is a major target for several top schools, including Belichick’s Tar Heels. Getting to hang out with a superstar like Mendoza gave Georgia Tech an advantage that is hard to beat. His post showed that Newman was clearly impressed.

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This boost for a rival school comes at a challenging time for Belichick. His quarterback situation is a bit of a mess as his former starter, Gio Lopez, recently left North Carolina to join Wake Forest, meaning Belichick will face his old player next season. While Belichick has brought in new transfers from schools like Wisconsin to compete for the job, the pressure is on to find a long-term star like Newman to lead the program.

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The situation is even more ironic because Belichick hasn’t always been Mendoza’s biggest fan. On a recent podcast, the coach said he wasn’t “ready to crown” Mendoza as the guaranteed top NFL pick yet, suggesting teams still needed to do more research.

Now, the very player is making things hard for Belichick by helping a rival school land elite talent. Between the recruiting battles and players leaving through the transfer portal, the “Belichick era” at UNC is off to a very rocky start.

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Cooper Newman might have made his choice by hinting at his decision through repeated visits

The Georgia Tech coaching staff took advantage of the recent spring practice window to host one of their top offensive priorities, as Sevier County (Tennessee) quarterback Cooper Newman made a return trip to the Flats.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller, who recently earned the 2025 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award for Class 5A, spent the March 13–15 weekend observing the Yellow Jackets’ internal operations. Despite heavy rain in the Atlanta area forcing some sessions indoors, Newman was able to get a close look at the program’s developmental style and how he might fit into the system.

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This visit is particularly notable because it marks Newman’s second time on campus, signaling that the Yellow Jackets are successfully cutting through the noise of his national recruitment. For a high-profile recruit to repeatedly make the four-hour drive from East Tennessee, it suggests a level of comfort with Brent Key’s staff that goes beyond surface-level interest. While Michigan State and other ACC rivals like North Carolina remain heavily involved in the pursuit of the 2027 star, Georgia Tech’s early and consistent pressure appears to be paying dividends.

Georgia Tech’s main goal now is to keep this momentum going as Newman heads into a busy summer of visits and camps. He’s already a massive playmaker in high school, breaking school records and showing off the kind of arm strength that could really anchor Tech’s offense for years to come.

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Even though he hasn’t officially picked a school yet, his continued attendance at spring practices is a great sign. It proves the Yellow Jackets are right at the top of his list as he nears a final decision.