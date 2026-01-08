Georgia Transfer Portal: Kirby Smart Deals With 8 Exits as Bulldogs Await Gunner Stockton Decision

After failing to make it to the semifinals of the playoffs for the third straight time, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are going to witness a busy offseason. Smart will get another chance to get his hands on a third title, but so far the winds are not favoring the Bulldogs, as eight Dawgs have already said their goodbyes. Luckily, the portal technically remains open for players to enter until January 16, so there are still days for them to some certified ballers.

First, let’s look at who’s heading out the door via the transfer portal.

Outgoing portal Bulldogs

The Bulldogs lost a significant number of players, primarily in the secondary and on the offensive line. More or less 10 players have entered the portal so far during this January window.

The defensive backfield took a hit, with four players saying goodbye. We are losing DBs Joenel Aguero (who started a lot this year and actually had 39 tackles and a pick!), Ondre Evans (do not contact tag), Daniel Harris, and Jaden Harris (who already snagged a spot at Kansas).

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia at Mississippi State Nov 8, 2025 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and tight end Oscar Delp 4 react after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWesleyxHalex 20251108_szo_ce4_0129

The offensive line and running back room also saw departures. OLs Bo Hughley and Nyier Daniels (dismissed by Kirby Smart) are gone. We also had RB Roderick Robinson (limited carries last year, but a clutch short TD in the SEC Championship). Some negative movement in front-seven. DL Jordan Thomas will be heading out to South Carolina. LB Kris Jones, with 7 tackles and 5 QB pressures has also hit the portal.

Tight end Pearce Spurlin is also on the move after a medical retirement didn’t stick.

But don’t worry, it’s not all bad news!

Returning and New Dawgs

Linebacker Raylen Wilson and defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod both announced they are running it back for the 2026 season.

The biggest suspense of them all is Georgia QB1. Based on the pure gut feeling, Gunner Stockton definitely expected to return to Athens for the 2026 season. While he did participate in the Senior Day walk, which caused a few rumors. With another year of eligibility left, most folks expect him to be the starting QB and boost his draft stock.

It’s too early to say, but there is optimism that the experienced offensive linemen Earnest Greene and Monroe Freeling are staying put to protect Gunner Stockton, or whoever comes next if he leaves, even though they haven’t sent the official tweet yet. If they both return, the chances of them becoming first-rounders would be in the discussion.

As for new blood, the Dawgs have already reeled in one big fish: safety Khalil Barnes from Clemson. This guy is a serious pickup. He was a Freshman All-American and a three-year starter for Clemson, racking up 147 tackles, seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles in his career.

The Bulldogs are busy hosting other potential transfers, looking for more help at receiver (Tre Richardson) and on the D-line. Besides the portal, the NFL Draft also claimed some serious talent from Athens. The Dawgs will be missing key starters like WR1 of the team, Zachariah Branch, defensive back Daylen Everette, Oscar Delp (tight end) and linebackers Christen Miller and CJ Allen.

Based on the current balance of departures and additions so far, it’s safe to say Kirby Smart still has a lot of work to do. You expect a few more players to leave, and hopefully some more talented new players to commit to the Dawgs to reload and get ready for another national championship next season, hopefully.