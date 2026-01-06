Georgia WR Sends Message For $110M Big Ten Coach to Confirm College Football Future

After just one season in Athens, the former five-star wide receiver has officially made his final call. The word on the street is that the ex-USC standout is skipping his final year of eligibility, saying goodbye to the Georgia Bulldogs and declaring for the NFL Draft while also sending a heartfelt message to the Big Ten’s $110 million man.

“I want to start by thanking God, my Heavenly Father! Thank you for your continued guidance and grace throughout my journey!”

Zachariah Branch wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply grateful to my mom, dad, and brother for their constant love, sacrifices, and belief in me every step of the way. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

Branch did not forget to thank his first head coach, Lincoln Riley, and the whole Trojan family. “To Coach Riley, Coach Huard, and Coach Simmons, thank you for believing in me. My time at USC was invaluable. I am forever grateful for the support and dedication of the coaches, staff, administration and professors in pushing me to become the best version of myself, both on and off the field.”

He finished it off by expressing the gratitude to Kirby Smart and God for putting him in a position to get drafted. Truth be told, it was a pretty big decision, but after the season he just had, it makes a lot of sense why he opted for the draft. Branch became the go-to guy for Gunner Stockton from Day 1.

The 5’11 WR put up some incredible numbers in his one and only year in Mike Bobo’s run-first Georgia offense. He set a new single-season program record with an outstanding 81 catches, breaking a record that had been standing since 1993.

On top of that, he racked up 811 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns. All in all, for his entire college career across both USC and Georgia, he finished with 159 receptions, just over 1,600 yards, and 9 TDs.

Before his time at Georgia, he was an electric return specialist at USC. He even earned first-team All-American honors as a true freshman because of his explosive plays on special teams.

Right now, the experts are pretty high on him. ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has him pegged as the No. 22 overall player in the entire draft class and the No. 4 wide receiver. Kiper even compared him to the Baltimore Ravens’ speedy receiver Zay Flowers. Even calling Branch “lightning quick” and very effective at making things happen in open space.

Branch joins defensive tackle Christen Miller as the first two Georgia players to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s an exciting time for both players as they get ready for the next chapter of their careers. The draft itself is scheduled to kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, so we’ll have to wait a few months to see which team snags this talented receiver.

However, it doesn’t hurt to see where he fits best.

Zachariah Branch’s mock draft:

When looking at the best team fits for Zachariah Branch in the NFL draft, you have to find a team that is smart and creative with their offense. Branch isn’t a giant wide receiver. So he’s probably best suited for the “slot” position. Which is closer to the inside of the field.

What he does bring is pure electricity: incredible speed, quick moves. An ability to make amazing plays once he catches the ball. An ideal team needs a good offensive coach who knows how to design plays specifically to get the ball in his hands in open space.

Based on current team needs and how different offenses operate, a few teams come to mind. The Arizona Cardinals are one potential fit. They already have a superstar wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. Adding a speedy slot receiver like Branch would give their offense a dynamic one-two punch.

The New Orleans Saints are another option. With Chris Olave currently their only reliable receiving threat, the Saints need a Day 1-ready WR2. It’s pretty obvious they’ll target wideouts in this year’s draft on Day 1. It’s just a matter of who.

The third team should be the Kansas City Chiefs. If Zachariah Branch stays on the board until the late second round, the Chiefs might scoop him up. This wide receiver problem has been one of the most glaring issues for the Chiefs this season. With Travis Kelce’s NFL future uncertain, Patrick Mahomes cannot always rely on him for first downs. High possible that they would draft a high-caliber wideout with very good hands.

Another interesting mention is the Buffalo Bills, who need more reliable pass-catchers and a “home-run threat” to keep defenses honest.

End of the day, a smart general manager and head coach who understand how to utilize his exceptional talent in the slot and on special teams will be the team that gets the most out of him.