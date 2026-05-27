Giants QB Jaxson Dart Throws Miami Hurricanes Jersey on Floor as Bad Ole Miss Memories Triggered

The New York Giants started their offseason practices last week and are already in Phase 2 of OTAs. However, it didn’t take long for Giants rookie offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa to get the best of his QB, Jason Dart. Word is, the former first-rounder just pulled off a diabolical locker room prank on his new quarterback, and it had him validly crashing out.

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On May 27, Mauigoa posted a video on his Instagram story showing Dart opening a late 23rd birthday gift, only to instantly throw it away in funny frustration: his custom No. 2 jersey. The rookie had made the jersey with Dart’s real name and famous No. 2 on it, but the real reason behind the reaction was the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl patch placed on the front of the classic green and orange Miami jersey.

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This whole troll job stems from a dose of college football heartbreak that Dart is clearly still trying to erase from his memory. Even though Dart had already graduated last season, it was a tough day to eat.

Just a few months ago, in January, Mauigoa’s Miami Hurricanes totally shattered the playoff dreams of Dart’s Ole Miss Rebels with a tight 31-27 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the actual Fiesta Bowl. Miami used that giant win to advance straight to the national championship game against Indiana.

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Dart’s immediate reaction in the video was priceless and went viral instantly because he realized he had been completely played. The second he pulled the Hurricanes jersey out of the shipping package, he was dumbfounded for a split second, then threw the jersey onto the floor and walked away from the camera.

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Despite Dart dumping the gear on the carpet, Giants fans, sports radio hosts, and media analysts are absolutely eating up the interaction. One could even say it is a phenomenal sign of genuine locker-room chemistry. Only time will tell whether their bond will come to fruition by October. This viral comedy moment is also a much-needed distraction for the front office after a chaotic week of non-stop news headlines.

Jaxson Dart’s allegiance to Trump almost made a new enemy on the team

Earlier this week, Jaxson Dart found himself in a political bind after making a surprise appearance to introduce Donald Trump at a New York political rally. The event was held at Rockland Community College to support Republican Congressman Mike Lawler.

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Dart took the stage, hyped up “Big Blue Nation,” and introduced Donald Trump to the crowd as the “45th and 47th President of the United States.” Trump loved it, immediately calling the young Giants quarterback a “future Hall of Famer.” That didn’t sit well with the media and some of his own teammates.

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The very next morning, Giants star linebacker Abdul Carter publicly called out his quarterback on X. Carter replied to the viral video of the introduction, writing, “Thought this s—t was AI, what we doing man.”

That single post blew up online overnight, getting more than 50 million impressions in under 24 hours. Suddenly, sports shows like ESPN’s First Take were debating nonstop about whether a political issue could hurt the Giants locker room before the season even started. Seeing things get out of hand quickly, Dart and Carter handled it like pros. About 11 hours later, Carter went back on X to shut down all talk of a feud.

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Other veteran Giants players, like wide receiver Darius Slayton and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, also posted online to back up Dart and show that the locker room was still totally united.