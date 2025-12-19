Giants Urged to Trade Jaxson Dart for 2,980 YD College Football QB

With the 2025 season and Heisman dust settled, the draft chatter is officially on. Fresh off lifting the bronze beauty, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is riding a full-blown hype wave. So much so that a college football analyst is telling the New York Giants to trade Jaxson Dart and draft Mendoza.

“The New York Giants right now would have the No.1 pick,” said Colin Cowherd on the December 18th episode of his podcast. “You trade Jaxson Dart. You take the 6’5.5” Fernando Mendoza absolutely.”

Cowherd pulled back the curtain on a private conversation with an unnamed NFL head coach, revealing Mendoza earned a straight-up “A” grade. The Hoosiers’ quarterback received recognition for his exceptional blend of arm talent, football IQ, and relentless work ethic.

With the Mendoza vs. Dart chatter heating up, let’s line up the résumés. Mendoza powered Indiana to the No. 1 overall CFP seed and delivered the program’s first-ever Heisman. The Hoosiers quarterback racked up 2,980 yards with 33 touchdowns to just six picks.

Dart, meanwhile, the former Ole Miss standout, has made seven starts for the 2-12 Giants, posting 1,802 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Dart’s high-risk style keeps putting him in harm’s way. He drew criticism after two concussion scares. As the Giants inch toward the No. 1 overall pick with three games left, Cowherd says the imaginative play is to trade Dart, raising Mendoza’s chances.

Now, what are the traits required for the NFL that the Hoosiers quarterback ticks off? Mendoza looks the part at 6’5”, 225 pounds, a prototypical pocket quarterback with presence. The former California Golden Bears transfer flourished in Curt Cignetti’s system.

He has developed the arm, poise, and processing speed that put him firmly in top-10 draft territory. Mendoza plays fearlessly but controlled, something that the Giants must be looking for after Dart.

Mendoza is automatic in the short-to-intermediate game. The quarterback diagnoses coverages on the fly and makes clean decisions. Give him a clean pocket, and he’ll spin it anywhere, standing tall under pressure while playing fearlessly but brilliantly.

Even before Cowherd, Mendoza won the 100% trust from GOAT Tom Brady.

“I love everything about his game,” Brady said on FOX NFL Sunday. “Certainly, his leadership is what stands out to me. It’s his relatability to his teammates. He’s overcome a lot of things in his career. He’s a Miami kid, went to Cal and Indiana, going to a program that hasn’t won anything in forever.”

While the Giants are eyeing him closely, Mendoza has become a bull’s-eye target for other NFL contenders as well.

Potential NFL suitors for Fernando Mendoza

Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus shook things up on Monday, December 15, with a mock draft that offered a clean solution.

“No. 1. New York Jets (via New York Giants): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana,” Chadwick wrote. “Projected trade: New York Giants send No. 1 overall pick to New York Jets for No. 5 pick, No. 37 pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.”

Right now, the Jets would own the No. 5 pick and an extra first-rounder at No. 18. Chadwick’s trade-up scenario is eye-catching but expensive, with a first- and second-rounder this year and next to move up just four slots.

It’s indeed a tough sale, unless the Jets are convinced Mendoza is the quarterback who finally turns the franchise.

Keeping Geno Smith as a mentor would cost the Las Vegas Raiders just $8 million beyond dead cap, making him an ideal bridge for a quarterback like Mendoza. Much like Smith, Mendoza’s deep-ball accuracy and efficiency would shine in advanced metrics, paired with fast processing and functional mobility.

As Mendoza’s draft buzz hits full throttle, Indiana is staring at a quarterback vacuum. Multiple reports indicate TCU Horned Frogs starter Josh Hoover is set to pass on the bowl and enter the portal with one year left to play.

“Indiana is an early school to watch with Josh Hoover, per sources,” Chris Hummer reported.

Meanwhile, the stage is set to see which NFL team will chase the 2025 Heisman winner the hardest.