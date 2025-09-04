GoFundMe Vows to Raise 6-Figure for FSU’s Ethan Pritchard, After Reaching $60K Target in Hours

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles could not have wished for a better beginning to the 2025 season. After all, they crushed Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide 31-17. However, their celebrations have been cut short as their linebacker, Ethan Pritchard, suffered a gunshot wound on Monday, September 1. As per the latest updates, Norvell’s linebacker is in critical but stable condition. However, to take care of the finances of the recovery process, a fundraiser has been raised. And there came huge success just within 8 hours.

Norvell and the Seminoles were almost ready to pop the champagne after Thomas Castellanos and Co. proved that he and his team not only talk big but walk big too. But the universe handed them a not-so-good surprise. Norvell and Co. are now dealing with a punishment, and here comes Pritchard’s news. The only good thing is the fact their fundraising attempts are going on full throttle. Thanks to GoFundMe, which now vows a six-figure target.

On September 3, Dustin Lewis tweeted, “Fundraiser for #FSU LB Ethan Pritchard, who was injured in a shooting on Sunday evening. Pritchard remains in stable but critical condition, per Mike Norvell. The goal of $35K has almost been met. #Noles.” Pritchard’s father, Earl Pritchard, told WFTV that his son was shot in the back of the head outside while driving his aunt home from a family gathering. The incident happened near Havana Heights Apartment, which is around 16 miles away from Tallahassee, Florida.

GoFundMe sprang into action. They opened a fundraising page for Pritchard and achieved a huge success, hitting $67,520 within a span of eight hours, meeting their initial $35,000 target. But they are not ready to give up. They have set a new target for the fans to help Norvell’s linebacker financially. “$100k goal,” reads the page. It promises, “All funds raised will go directly toward helping Ethan and his family with medical expenses, travel, and the many needs that arise as they navigate this heartbreaking journey. Your generosity, prayers, and love mean more than words can express.”

After getting shot, Pritchard was swiftly removed from the vehicle before EMS arrived on the scene and was then transported to the hospital. Norvell paid Pritchard a visit and said, “I try to give the players a daily update… I was able to go by yesterday for a short period of time with limited visitation, just getting a chance to be there for a handful of minutes. It was good to be with him. He’s still in stable condition.”

As per the latest updates, doctors are waiting for the swelling in Pritchard’s head to subside before they assess the damage from the gunshot. And head coach Norvell and Pritchard’s mates are praying for his speedy recovery as a big celebration awaits.

Mike Norvell’s Seminoles shock the Crimson Tide

Well, Norvell’s quarterback, Castellanos, had taken up an unsaid challenge, stirring Alabama’s pot. “I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” came the Florida State quarterback’s blunt remark a couple of months ago. And he was right. During DeBoer’s reign, the Crimson Tide stumbled to a 31-17 defeat at the hands of Norvell’s boys.

And the game further exposed the cracks in DeBoer’s program. As Johnny Manziel pinpointed them on his podcast, “I think Castellanos for Florida State jumped off the page in every aspect of everything. You know, if you look at what they did, they only threw the ball nine times… The one thing that I will say that I think, in the past, you walk in, face an Alabama team, you probably got a little fear.” So, what’s the moral of the story?

Norvell’s program didn’t need a flashy passing attack to beat Alabama. The Seminoles rushed relentlessly through Alabama’s defense and still scored 31, with the pass barely used. But amidst these highlights, something rained on Florida State’s parade. That’s the Seminoles fans. Maybe they could not wait any longer, given that Norvell’s boys piled up 386 total yards: their first time topping 300 against an FBS opponent since a 27-20 win over Miami in 2023. But the consequences were costly. ACC dropped a $50,000 fine on Norvell’s FSU. This made the conference catch some side eyes.

After all, if fans from any SEC program get overboard with their on-field celebrations, the program is straightaway handed a $500,000 fine. Even with luck on his side, Mike Norvell might wish for a little more magic to get Ethan Pritchard back on the field sooner.