“Gonna Get Hammered”: Colin Cowherd Warns Brendan Sorsby of Upcoming Nightmare After Challenging NFL

Earlier today, word got out that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby intends to challenge the NFL’s authority. After the league officially canceled the 2026 supplemental draft earlier today, Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, immediately threatened legal retaliation. However, the Fox analyst, Colin Cowherd, didn’t quite like the idea of suing your potential boss.

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He warned the young signal-caller on his Herd with Cowherd show: “The NFL has said we’re not going to hold a supplemental draft just for Brendan Sorsby, who needs the NFL much more than the NFL needs him. And so now his attorney is going to come out and say, ‘We’re going to fight this through the NFL Players Association.’ Good luck in the court of public opinion.

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“Sorsby is just going to get hammered more. Probably best to just take an L and get his act together.”

Cowherd believes it is pointless for a single player to pick a fight with someone like the NFL, which has a certain amount of control over his future.

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He pointed out that even though gambling is legal in many places now, athletes still have to follow their sport’s rules. He compared it to his own job, saying some things are legal in everyday life but still banned by employers like Fox and iHeart. For college football players, the rule is simple: Don’t bet on sports.

NFL players face similar restrictions and aren’t allowed to bet on games or gamble at team facilities.

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The whole situation started because Sorsby was trying to leave his college troubles behind and enter the NFL early through the supplemental draft. However, under the written terms of the NFL’s CBA with the Players Association, the league is not legally required to hold a supplemental draft. In fact, the NFL hasn’t had it since 2019. So, the league quickly shut that idea down and refused to make an exception for one player.

In a formal letter, the NFL Management Council said Sorsby’s request was incomplete because it didn’t include any important records related to his NCAA gambling case whatsoever.

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On top of that, the league pointed out a total lack of personal accountability on Sorsby’s part.

Court records showed that Sorsby had placed thousands of online wagers totaling over $90,000, which shockingly included 40 separate bets on his own former team, the Indiana Hoosiers.

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But Jeffrey Kesler has no plans of hitting the brakes

Unsurprisingly, Kessler is not backing down. Sorsby’s attorney is still furious about the NFL’s quick decision and says the league is violating the law. He is now reaching out to the NFL Players Association in hopes of starting a union-supported legal fight to pressure the NFL into changing its stance.

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Cowherd found the situation interesting because college football is usually a world where everyone looks out for themselves.

Players, coaches, schools, and organizations rarely agree on anything. Yet somehow, Sorsby has ended up in a position where almost everyone involved seems to be against him, which makes a union-backed lawsuit look like a very difficult path.

At the moment, Sorsby has nowhere to play football. Since he dropped his lawsuit against the NCAA, he is no longer eligible to play college football. At the same time, NFL rules prevent him from simply signing with a team as an undrafted free agent.

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Unless his lawyers can somehow win a major legal battle against the NFL and the commissioner’s office, Sorsby will probably spend the entire upcoming season on the sidelines. His best option may be to focus on getting things back on track and wait for another chance when the 2027 NFL Draft arrives.