Greg McElroy Changes Tune on Nick Saban Return After SEC Coach’s Major Hint

Who would have thought that the SEC Media Days would come up with the best gift for the college football fans, irrespective of what fandom they belong to? No matter which team fans are loyal to, there is one name that can pull all of them into the same team. And that’s none other than Nick Saban. The GOAT sits virtually unchallenged atop the list of college football’s greatest head coaches. He is called the ‘GOAT’ for a reason.

Holding a record of 292 wins, 71 losses, and one tie, plus a 19-12 bowl game record, topped up by seven national championships, Saban has hardly gained any haters during his college football ride. While the rumors have been doing the rounds about Saban hitting the U-turn, rumors of his return stole the show at SEC Media Days. Thanks to Lane Kiffin. But what made Greg McElroy change his tune?

McElroy today is known for his exceptional analysis. However, his career peaked as he served as the quarterback at Alabama. He played under Saban for four years and won a national championship with him in 2010. On a recent episode of the Mac and Cube radio show, McElroy has fanned the rumors of Saban’s comeback. “A very much in-the-know person that I have a lot of respect for – and have spent a lot of time around and really admire – they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching.” But turns out the night changed too fast. On the July 15th episode of the On3 podcast, host J.D.PicKell shared, “You mentioned the possibility of Saban coming back, and people ran with it… So, I just want you to say whatever you want to say about that and have it just out for the people to hear.”

Turns out that McElroy is no longer on the same page about the chances of Saban’s comeback. The former Alabama quarterback has taken a few steps backward from his big prediction. McElroy kept things crystal clear. “No, first of all, I don’t think he’s coming back. So, we’ll start with that. Like, I don’t see that as a likely possibility at all. I think he’s fully content doing what he’s doing.” In the first place, we must not forget why the GOAT had hung up his coaching boots. One of the biggest reasons has been the changing landscape of college football, especially the over-dominance of the NIL. The ‘play for play’ culture did not really sit well with Saban, for whom NIL was completely new.

Other than this, he is enjoying his own sweet time away from calling plays to the fullest. As McElroy noted, “He gets a taste of football three hours a week on Game Day. I think he’s still in the game, but he’s very involved with Nick’s Kids Foundation, which he cares greatly about. He loves playing golf. So, I don’t think he’s coming back. We’ll start with that.” ESPN appeared to have found its long-term replacement for Lee Corso in Saban. Plus, the GOAT holds a role as a consultant for the Crimson Tide. Then comes his hobbies. Saban is very sincere about his contribution to society. Since its launch, his non-profit organization, Nick’s Kids Foundation, has raised over $15 million to support education for children across the state. Also, he is often spotted on golf courses, swaying his club.

McElroy continued, “There are people, though, that think that if the right situation came about, hypothetically speaking. Andy Reid retires, and they want Nick Saban for the Kansas City Chiefs, like, how do you not take that call? That’s basically what they said. They’re like, ‘Hey, don’t rule it out.’ I guess, is kind of how they phrased it, and people I trust and people I respect. And I’m like, ‘I don’t, I don’t really buy it.’ I gotta be honest. I don’t really buy it.” While McElroy is not “buying” into Saban’s return, Kiffin is someone who thinks otherwise.

Lane Kiffin’s respect for his once-mentor, Nick Saban

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach shares a strong bond with the former Alabama head coach. Even though both teams have been SEC rivals, their connection goes far beyond that rivalry. After all, Kiffin worked under Saban at Alabama from 2014-2016 as the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hand-in-hand, they gifted the Crimson Tide fans some best moments when they won the National Championship together to cap the 2015 season. So, it’s obvious that Kiffin will be one of the many to get very excited about learning on the chances of Saban’s return.

On Day 1 of SEC Football Media Days, the Rebels’ head coach shared his thoughts. “I did read that (McElroy) said that earlier today, and then they asked me a question, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to coach again. I don’t know if it’s college or NFL, but he’s going to coach again.’ So, he put that in my head, and I repeated it. … But I have thought that. I thought it’d be probably one year in the media then back.” While fans are still grappling to find out about Saban’s returning spot, Kiffin shared his take.

“And I kind of thought it might be the NFL, just because he’s so sharp still. I just saw something yesterday where he was doing some interview. He’s so sharp and has the process so nailed of how to do it that I almost see it as a waste that he’s not coaching.” No matter what the analysts and head coaches say, Nick Saban will need a green signal from his wife, Terry Saban. After all, she was the one who brought the NIL dominance to the GOAT’s attention. So, if the wife’s OK, we might see Saban take the head coaching seat once again.