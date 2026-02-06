Greg Sankey Makes $72.4M Announcement for Alabama, Georgia & 12 SEC Teams

The 2025 season concluded with a bang. However, the report card on how the season went is here. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made a major announcement for the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the 12 other SEC programs. Financial growth has been the centre of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The SEC reportedly hit a financial milestone, making more money than ever before. It means that programs like Georgia and Alabama have received a larger share of the fortune. According to reports, for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the conference distributed $1.03 billion to its 16 universities. Talking about the financial jump?

During the 2023-24 cycle, the SEC-wide distribution amounted to $808.4 million, so Georgia, Alabama, and Co. hit an extra $200 million this financial year. With bowl revenue included for participating programs, the 14 full-year financial participants are set to average about $72.4 million each in this year’s distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The $72.4 million per-school average is reserved for institutions that were full SEC members throughout the year. It is worth noting that not all schools will receive a full share of the benefits that Alabama, Georgia, and other power programs will enjoy. That jump from last year’s $53.8 million average translates to roughly $18.6 million more per school, delivering a major budget upgrade without tuition hikes or program cuts.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 16, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during the SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250714_jel_th5_031

Texas and Oklahoma fall into a unique category. After joining the SEC in July 2024, they weren’t eligible for a full annual payout; instead received partial distributions tied to postseason participation and NCAA-related funds. Texas brought in $12.1 million, while Oklahoma collected $2.6 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As college athletics continues to undergo significant change, SEC universities are well-positioned to deliver new financial benefits for student-athletes,” said the SEC Commissioner. “While continuing to offer a transformative, life-changing college experience, including debt-free education and comprehensive support in coaching, training, academics, healthcare, mental wellness, nutrition, life skills, and post-eligibility medical coverage.”

The total distribution includes $37.4 million retained by universities that participated in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff and bowl games. An expanded College Football Playoff and a cash-heavy bowl system power the financial jump. Of the $1.03 billion total, $37.4 million was generated and retained by schools that reached the CFP or a bowl game in 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How will Alabama, Georgia, and others benefit from the $72.4 million prize?

The big gift from the SEC offers a financial cushion

Many areas will be taken care of with the SEC gift. The $18.6 million in additional funds can be invested in each school’s athletic department budget. Alabama, Georgia, and others will have more funding to upgrade their training facilities and invest more in recruiting resources. For instance, they can take flights to make more recruiting trips within a limited time.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEC athletic departments are spending big. For 2024 EADA reporting, average annual operating costs reached $186 million, a 23% increase over the previous two years. According to reports, in FY 2024, Alabama’s athletic department’s annual expenses totaled $243,096,720, while Georgia’s totaled $182,882,099. So, the $72.4 million will give them financial breathing room.

With more revenue coming in, elite SEC programs like Alabama and Georgia have greater flexibility with NIL as well. For Alabama and Georgia, the pillars of the SEC, more money means extra financial power to fuel a wide-ranging athletics portfolio that includes football, basketball, gymnastics, and more.