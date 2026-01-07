Gunner Stockton’s Last Chance to Bring National Championship to Georgia Blocked by Single Person

2025 was supposed to be the year when Gunner Stockton led the Bulldogs to their third national title under Kirby Smart. Yet, falling to Ole Miss derailed their plans. Unfortunately, according to the SEC’s iconic duo, there might be one man who could literally prevent them from their third straight. The man in question? Mike Bobo.

The big question is what these Georgia teams have in common. One common name is offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

On January 6, SEC Mike and Cousin Shane hopped onto X. They discussed whether the Georgia Bulldogs can win a national championship with Mike Bobo running the offense alongside Gunner Stockton, or if changes need to be made if Kirby Smart wants his hand on the third natty.

SEC Shane started by cutting Mike Bobo some slack: “There were a couple of games this year where we forgave Mike Bobo, right? It’s like he came out, maybe we should. There was even talk about him being offensive coordinator at one time, but then there are moments when you’re looking at this roster, you go ‘oh brother.’”

But when Shane looks at Georgia’s roster, he sees elite talent everywhere, even on the bench. Despite adding stars like Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, and Joshua McCray, the offense never really clicked, except maybe in games against Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Texas.

Basically, under Mike Bobo, they couldn’t simply cash in on preseason potential.

If you compare that to the likes of the Indiana Hoosiers, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, or even Texas A&M, the Bulldogs come in last when it comes to converting talent into big-time production.

Cousin Shane believes the Bulldogs lack a true clutch baller since Mike Bobo’s tenure, someone who takes over when the game comes down to one or two big plays in the playoffs or even conference title games. Bobo’s offense prioritizes a team-first approach, but not a superstar mentality.

Even though the Dawgs are tough as they come, when it comes down to making that clutch play, either Gunner Stockton doesn’t ball out, or the running game looks like D3 ballers.

The Sugar Bowl is perhaps the clearest example.

First, they blew a 21–12 lead in the second half. When it came to clutch plays, down 27–24, they lined up for a risky fourth-and-2 conversion deep in their own territory, which resulted in a sack and fumble instead of a punt, handing Ole Miss great field position for a touchdown that put them up 34–24.

Then, instead of clutching up and going for the touchdown, the Bulldogs settled for a field goal, which ultimately bit them when the Rebels kicked their own game-winning field goal because of Georgia’s inability to make the plays when the game is on the line.

Cousin Shane wrapped it up with a blunt conclusion: “I think it’s time for a change. If you’re not moving forward, you’re stagnant. You’re losing it, and I feel like that’s what Georgia is right now.”

At this point, it appears that the Bulldogs will probably go natty-less next season if they don’t resolve the Mike Bobo situation. That said, moving on won’t be easy.

Some believe Kirby Smart is taking a risk by sticking his neck out too far for Bobo. His contract, unfortunately, runs through the 2026 season.

The ideal Mike Bobo replacement

The top name has to be the Yellow Jackets’ Buster Faulkner. He and Georgia go a long way back. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant back in 2006.

If you watch what he can do with Georgia Tech’s offense, imagine the level he would reach with the Bulldogs’ offense. Just to refresh memories, he nearly pulled off a major upset against the Bulldogs during the 2024 season.

Another intriguing possibility is Todd Monken, aka Mike Bobo’s successor himself, and a two-time national title-winning play-caller. To run Georgia’s offense, you need familiarity. Unfortunately, the only shot the Bulldogs would have at bringing him back is by offering him the head coach job.

For that to happen, Kirby Smart would need to retire. So that’s not happening anytime soon.

Joe Cox, a former UGA quarterback with coaching experience at both Alabama and Ole Miss, also deserves some kind of mention. Of all three, he’s probably the easiest one to reach. His deep roots with the Bulldogs and understanding of SEC football should make him an interesting long-term option.

So, while it’s fun to speculate about who might step in, there’s no actual plan for a change in leadership at this time. By the looks of it, the Dawgs nation will go another round of Bobo ball.