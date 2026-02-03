Gus Malzahn’s Retirement Draws Outpouring Reaction as Two SEC Feats Define His Legacy

Only a handful of coaches can claim consistent success against Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty, and one of them just hung up his whistle. On February 2, Florida State’s offensive coordinator made his retirement official, leading to an outpouring of reactions from college football greats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“After 35 years (15 high school, 20 college), I’m grateful for the unbelievable journey God has allowed me to walk. It is time for me to step away from coaching,” wrote Malzahn in the note. “As I look ahead to this next season of my life, I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on what the Lord is calling me to do next.”

Although Malzahn’s single season with the Seminoles was challenging, with Florida State finishing 5-7, he is not to blame. After all, it was not the offense that suffered. Instead, Malzahn’s unit averaged 33 points per game, the 22nd-best mark among 136 FBS teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida State steamrolled opponents with a top-six offense nationally, averaging 472.1 yards per game and posting its best rushing numbers (218.7 YPG) since the mid-90s.

While his Seminoles stint deserves attention, his profile shines brightest for his tenure as head coach at Auburn, where he went 68-35. In his first season in 2013, Malzahn engineered a stunning turnaround, taking a 3-9 Tigers program to the SEC title and the BCS National Championship Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this feat, he bagged multiple Coach of the Year trophies despite a 34-31 loss to Florida State. While Malzahn is stepping away at a relatively young age compared to other coaches, his résumé earned him elite paydays. After the 2017 season, Auburn locked him in with a seven-year, $49 million deal.

Although his Auburn tenure concluded with a then-record $21.4 million buyout, his outstanding consistency characterizes his on-field legacy with the Tigers. Malzahn never had a losing season in his eight years at the helm, a feat unmatched since John Heisman’s final year with the Tigers in 1899.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Nick Saban is widely regarded as the GOAT, boasting a 206-29 record with the Crimson Tide, his 29 losses came at the hands of 22 different coaches, including Malzahn. The former Auburn head coach had a 3-5 record against Saban, with all three of his wins (2013, 2017, 2019) coming at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

College football world honors Gus Malzahn’s legacy

Missouri Tigers offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey crossed paths with Malzahn in Auburn in 2023. “Congratulations on a well-earned retirement @CoachGusMalzahn! Your impact changed the game of college football. I’m proud to have called you a friend for the last 18 years, and I appreciate all of your advice and guidance. You’re truly one of the good ones. See you on the tee box!” said Lindsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brennan Marion’s coaching journey took him through Texas, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, and beyond, but his philosophy was shaped while playing at Tulsa under Malzahn. “You got me out the hood coach for life! Forever grateful one of the guys who changed the game of football – Great job coach & thank you, Gus Bus @CoachGusMalzahn love you man!” said the Colorado offensive coordinator.

Eli Drinkwitz also honed his craft under Malzahn, first as a quality control coach at Auburn (2010–11), then as the running backs coach at Arkansas State in 2012. The Missouri coach wrote, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime! You represented what it means to be called a “Coach”. I know in this next chapter, @CoachGusMalzahn will continue to ‘use your influence in a positive way’. See you soon & I’ll have the coffee ready!”

Shaun Shivers Jr. is currently the offensive assistant at Eastern Michigan, but he previously played under Malzahn at Auburn. “Thank you @CoachGusMalzahn for giving me the opportunity to play under you at Auburn and to come back and work for you as an Assistant Coach. Real one who always gives his guys a chance. Truly grateful. Much love ✊🏾,” wrote the former Florida State assistant coach and Auburn alum.

ADVERTISEMENT

G.J. Kinne, who coached alongside the legend at UCF, is another product of the Malzahn coaching tree. “Coach Malzahn is a Hall of Famer, no doubt! One of the best offensive minds of all time. Unbelievable talent evaluator, and possibly the best recruiter I’ve ever been around. The opportunities he gave me as a player and a coach changed my life forever. Enjoy the lake, @CoachGusMalzahn,” wrote the Texas State head coach.