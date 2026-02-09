Heartbroken, $150M Michigan Alum Goes Off On Drake Maye Over Key Interception That Cost Him NFL History

The 2025 Super Bowl didn’t quite go the way fans expected it would. The entire city of Boston was convinced that the New England Patriots dynasty was coming back from the dead. However, one pick from Drake Maye changed the trajectory and defied the prophecy. Of all the folks in the building, nobody was more hurt by that pick than the $150 million man, Dave Portnoy. He didn’t even hesitate to put it on Drake Maye for jeopardizing the comeback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the New England Patriots suffered a rough 29–13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy straight goes off on Drake Maye.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Portnoy watched from the stands at Levi’s Stadium as his team struggling to go toe-to-toe with the Seahawks, Just when it looked like they might actually pull off history with one of those classic New England comeback from 19 – 7 and become youngest QB to win the Super Bowl at the age of 23. Unfortunately, the football gods were not in his favour.

Maye absolutely air-mailed a deep ball into triple coverage. Seahawks safety Julian Love snagged the ball and returned it 35 yards deep into Patriots. That interception had Dave Portnoy is total disbelief:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I honestly thought they’re gonna make a run there. I really I’m like, oh my god, we’re gonna do it again. After we got the ball back over the touchdown with driving Drake throws a horrible interception,” Heartbroken Dave Portnoy went off on Maye on his IG stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

We had no business to win the game defense, unbelievable way their fucking n–s and their kickoff offense. Horrible. Drake may have to be hurt, right, he has to be hurt. I hope he’s hurt.”

Not going to lie, it was one tough night for the young quarterback. The former UNC superstar was under fire all night from Seattle’s ‘Dark Side’ defense. Maye might have finished with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, but most of that happened late in the game when they were already trailing big.

ADVERTISEMENT

He got sacked 6 times and turned the ball over three times, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. According to many spectators, that sealed the deal for the Seahawks.

However, the good news is Dave Portnoy suddenly went from nihilistic to optimistic between one of his many IG stories simply because he’s not letting one bad night ruin the hype. Shortly afterwards, he hopped onto X and posted Drake Maye’s taking accountability in the post-presser with words of hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is all I needed to see. That my guy cares as much as we do. We’ll be back. Nobody expected us to be here. The future is still so, so, so bright.” Portnoy tweeted.

Accountability was he needed from his QB. Matter of fact, he went on record saying this is just the start of a “new dynasty” and even predicted Maye will eventually win at least four Super Bowls. Despite a nightmare of a performance, Portnoy has been aggressively defending Maye against any haters all season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Portnoy defending Drake Maye prior to the Superbowl

Before the game even started, he was calling anyone who doubted the 23-year-old a “moron” and pointed to Maye’s incredible regular season, where he led the league with a 72% completion rate and 31 touchdowns, as proof that he’s actually the QB who you would love to build your dynasty around him.

He’s convinced that Maye is the right guy to pick up where Tom Brady left off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portnoy also had a massive amount of money on the line, which makes his continued support even more wild. He had placed a $50,000 bet on the Patriots to win it all back in October when they were long-shots. If the Pats had won, he would have paid out a staggering $1.8 million. Even though he lost that huge payday, he’s sticking by his quarterback and recently even hung out with Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, on her new show to keep the hope alive.