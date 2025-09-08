Heartbroken Oregon Alum Sets Clear Demands for Dan Lanning Amid Heated Words With Mike Gundy

Oregon didn’t just win in Week 2. They humiliated Mike Gundy‘s Oklahoma State so badly that it had Gundy throwing digital haymakers at Dan Lanning. A 69–3 massacre in Eugene that had folks digging through record books just to confirm how bad it was for Mike Gundy’s Cowboys. Dante Moore was surgical. The Ducks averaged over 10 yards per play, and the defense straight up bullied OSU into just 9 first downs all night. But for a former heartbroken Duck, that historic win didn’t spark joy. It reopened old wounds.

On September 7, former Oregon Ducks tight-end George Wrighster unloaded on his namesake podcast, refusing to get caught up in the hype. “This game, I expected this to happen. Twenty-eight-and-a-half point favorite,” he said. “I am too nervous to get excited. That’s the truth. This Oregon team looks phenomenal. We’ve heard that this is the most talented team they’ve ever had. But you know what last season did to me? I’m being honest—it broke me.”

Wrighster didn’t stop there. He drew up a complete metaphor on what the Rose Bowl semifinal loss to Ohio State did to him: “I feel like I was in a relationship, and then I walked in and found my wife in bed with my best friend.” That’s how deep the scar runs for a Ducks alum who watched a 13–0 squad implode when it mattered most. Oregon had looked like a national title lock, only to get outclassed and walked back to Eugene with bruised egos.

He made it clear: regular season wins don’t mean much to him anymore. “I don’t even care what they do in the regular season,” Wrighster said. “I don’t care whether they go undefeated. I don’t care whether they lose two games. Just make it to the playoff and then win games.” That’s the only way, in his mind, for Dan Lanning to make amends for the heartbreak of 2024.

And it’s not hard to see where Wrighster is coming from. Last year’s Ducks went 13–0, steamrolled Washington for the Big Ten crown, and strutted into the playoff as the No. 1 seed. They had a pound-for-pound top 3 offense and defense. But against Ohio State, it all unraveled. The same Buckeyes they beat in the regular season flipped the script, handing Oregon a 41–21 reality check.

The Ducks have a complete roster

On paper, Oregon is terrifying. They’re sitting pretty at 2–0, fresh off a 69–3 flex that looked like a scrimmage against a JV squad. Yet the Ducks didn’t move in the Coaches Poll. Still stuck at No. 5. But the AP voters bumped them to No. 4. That’s a sign of respect, but also a reminder: the road to No. 1 still runs through Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU.

The roster Dan Lanning built is borderline unfair. Dante Moore already looks like a five-star cheat code at quarterback. The backfield with Makhi Hughes and Noah Whittington? Straight thunder and lightning. Freshman Dakorien Moore is out here torching secondaries like he’s been in college for three years, while Malik Benson plays the steady vet role. And that O-line, beefed up with transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, has kept everything clean.

Defensively, it’s just as scary. Matayo Uiagalelei wrecks pockets for fun. Jerry Mixon is a sideline-to-sideline problem, and the secondary might be the deepest in the nation with blue-chip kids like Na’eem Offord learning on the fly. Add in Peyton Woodyard and the pick-six crew from last week, and it’s clear why nobody wants to line up against these guys. Yet rankings are just numbers on paper until you prove it in Big Ten play.