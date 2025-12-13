Heisman Voter Flags Julian Sayin Disrespect as Fernando Mendoza and Diego Pavia Announce True Intentions

The Heisman hour was creeping closer, and word around New York City was that Julian Sayin was getting far less attention than fellow finalists Fernando Mendoza and Diego Pavia. It was a clear and noticeable snub that really caught people’s eye and got everyone talking about media bias. According to a college football insider and Heisman voter, the college football world will feel the wrath in the coming years.

“Julian Sayin is gonna remember this moment. I will too.” On December 12, Association of American member Blake Biscardi hopped onto X and shared a photo of Julian Sayin sitting alone.

While the other two guys were getting mobbed by fans and microphones, Julian was left with just one media member. The general feeling is that Mendoza and Pavia had these amazing underdog stories that made for better soundbites and drama, which the media tends to love.

Not going to lie, it was big-time disrespect that could be used as motivation in the coming years. The Ohio State QB is just a freshman. He has another four easy years in the tank. Bet you are going to see him in New York at least twice in the next three years.

It is pretty crazy because his stats were actually historic. Sayin was arguably the most efficient QB in the nation. He led the country in completion percentage at 78.4 percent and passer rating at 182.1, throwing for 3,323 yards with 31 touchdowns and only six picks.

Yet, despite those unreal numbers for the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, he was still seen as a long shot in the betting world right before the ceremony. His Heisman downfall was Ohio State losing to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game. Ever since that game, his odds have been dropping profusely. They have now reached around +30,000 at some sportsbooks, while Mendoza was the clear favorite at -1600.

So while he was officially a top-four finalist who absolutely earned his trip, the pre-ceremony events felt a little cold for him. Many fans and analysts are hoping that this perceived slight lights a fire for next season. Who knows, this might just flip a switch in him and end up being the best thing to happen to him.

