Heisman-Winning Alabama Legend Pens Emotional Message After College Football Hall of Fame Announcement

While the transfer portal had Tide Nation on edge, alum Mark Ingram II delivered a much-needed exhale. The Alabama great is officially College Football Hall of Fame-bound, becoming the 28th from Tuscaloosa. He celebrated the milestone with heartfelt words.

“All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the platform, the ability, and the strength to walk this journey. Nothing I’ve accomplished is possible without him,” wrote an emotional Ingram on X, resharing the post made by Alabama Football to congratulate him.

He joined an elite fraternity on Wednesday, earning selection as one of the 22 inductees in the National Football Foundation’s 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Ingram’s dominant 2009 season was one for the history books, as he not only became Alabama’s first Heisman winner by leading the SEC with 1,658 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, but also swept the major awards, earning consensus All-American honors and being named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Over three seasons in Tuscaloosa, he compiled 3,261 rushing yards on 572 carries with 42 rushing touchdowns, showcasing his worth to the program.

In 2011, the New Orleans Saints drafted him 28th overall. Ingram becomes the third Alabama inductee since 2024, following Antonio Langham and Saban. While Ingram’s on-field talent earned him fame, he credits his former coach, Nick Saban, as a constant pillar of support.

His post-football chapter began in 2023 on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff. It was unfamiliar territory, but the head coach made his player’s debut extra special with heartfelt support.

“I’d like to congratulate you on a great career, congratulate you on the opportunity you have as a sports broadcaster,” said Saban on the very first day of Ingram’s broadcasting chapter. “We appreciate you, we love you. You’ve been a great ambassador for the University of Alabama, and God bless you.”

Finding the motivational push that he had been looking for, Ingram added some heartwarming words.

“He always showed me love,” continued Ingram. “He’s always pushed me to be the best I could be both on and off the field.”

Ingram joins Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald, two of the most dominant defensive linemen of their generation. The class also features 18 players and four coaches.

As Ingram celebrates his past achievements, he’s also looking toward the future, particularly that of his son, who is already making waves in the football world.

Mark Ingram II looks beyond his alma mater

Ingram’s son is just seven years old. However, he has already picked up a considerable interest in the sport. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have already extended a scholarship offer to the Alabama legend’s seven-year-old son. Ingram openly showed his interest in the program rather than his alma mater.

“I’mma be there at the Orange Bowl,” Ingram said to the Texas Tech head coach, Joey McGuire. “I love it, man. The stadium is about 30 minutes south. I’mma come check y’all out with my son.”

While Ingram’s pick for the upcoming Orange Bowl remains to be seen, his own crowning moment is set. The official induction ceremony will take place on December 8, 2026, in Las Vegas, cementing the Alabama legend’s place among college football’s immortals.