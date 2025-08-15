Historic College Football Program Sells Out Season Ticket Allotment for 5th Consecutive Year

Earlier this year, in February, UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir was seen doing damage control. A ticketing mishap had wrongly flagged about 600 season ticket holders as scalpers in an official email sent by UCF Athletics. After the public callout, Mohajir did not wait any further and issued an apology, ensuring the season ticket holders do not lose their seats or the applicable discounts.



The Knights VP acknowledged the communication mistake and said, “To be clear, no season ticket holder is losing their seats or discounts.” Well, UCF has always been sensitive about its loyal fans and aims to provide the best game experience at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Despite the miscommunication, this very philosophy is now giving back big returns.

Considering the program went through massive changes this offseason and the ticketing incident, expectations for stadium turnout were not promising. But with UCF’s season opener barely two weeks away, instead of a drop-off, the Knights have managed to keep their streak alive. The program has once again sold out its season tickets. Brett McMurphy of On3 shared the news: “UCF sells out its season ticket allotment (more than 27,000) for 5th consecutive season & 6th time since 2019.”

Talking about average attendance during the 2024 season, the Knights saw a minor 2.2% dip from their previous season. According to D1.ticker, the average attendance at FBC Mortgage Stadium in 2024 was 43,047. And out of seven home games, UCF’s attendance exceeded the stadium’s seating capacity of 44,206 just once during the nationally televised 48-21 loss to Colorado. And after head coach Scott Frost’s program achieved the season ticket milestone, the program is also bringing back Bounce Pass for its fans.

Per the UCF Knights’ official website, fans will have the privilege of bouncing around the stadium to take in gameday from different areas of the Acrisure Bounce House. Buyers will receive their guaranteed seats assigned around 48 hours before kickoff, with locations varying each game based on visiting-team return, student-claim rates, and other unused holds. ” Your ticket is guaranteed, but seating location will vary for each home game,” UCF said in its statement.

But beyond the fanbase’s loyalty, the real question still remains: will HC Frost be able to repeat the perfect campaign [13-0] he had during the 2016–17 season?

Yes, the Knights may have sold out their season tickets this year, but Frost will have to deliver big time after four losing seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. And with a fractured quarterback room and a new setup, not everyone is convinced that Frost will deliver a winning season.

UCF is set to kick off the season on August 28 against Jacksonville State and will be eyeing the program’s 10th straight opening night win. With challenges mounting, will the Knights’ magic be enough to fill every seat again in 2026?