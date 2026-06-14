“Hope Texas Tech Loses Every Game”: Former Heisman Winning-QB Sounds Off on Controversial Brendan Sorsby Decision

The NCAA had Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby facing a potential lifetime ban after admitting to a gambling violation. While many folks expected his college playing days to be over, a Lubbock court issued an injunction that threw out the NCAA’s lifetime ban, reducing it to a two-game suspension. That decision hasn’t gone down well in the college football world, and former Heisman winner Cam Newton voiced sharp opposition to the decision.

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“I’ll put it like this: I hope Texas Tech loses every game,” Cam Newton said on the 4th and 1 Show after Judge Ken Curry issued an injunction that completely threw out the NCAA’s initial lifetime ban. “Rules are rules. What do we got stop signs for?”

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The former Carolina Panthers gunslinger explicitly stated that this is not a Black or white issue, but rather a simple right-versus-wrong debate about the integrity of the sport. For him, the problem is the dangerous optics of letting a star player bypass absolute rules through legal intervention. Newton finds it completely wrong that powerful programs can bypass absolute rules to let a star play out his final year, planning to “revisit” the issue only after the damage is done.

Imago Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

To make matters worse, Newton’s co-host Omari Collins brought up the heartbreaking contrast of former Iowa player Noah Shannon in 2023. Shannon reported a small $10 bet on his school’s women’s basketball team, and still had his college football career ended right away, just like that. Collins pointed out the big gap between Shannon’s minor mistake and Sorsby’s much larger betting activity, calling it a clear double standard in college sports.

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Between 2021 and 2025, Sorsby placed more than a thousand bets, totalling over $90,000. Even worse, he placed at least 40 bets on Indiana University’s football team while he was active on their roster as a freshman. According to some recent reports, Sorsby transferred over $60,000 to a friend to bypass detection.

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Because of this, the NCAA stepped in and gave him the harshest punishment, ruling Sorsby permanently ineligible. He was widely expected to leave college and enter the NFL Supplemental Draft by the June 22 deadline.

However, his legal team pushed back, saying Sorsby has a mental health condition that led to compulsive gambling. They argued that the NCAA ignored his addiction as something that should reduce his punishment. The judge said that sitting out would cause Sorsby “irreparable injury.” Newton believes Sorsby did it deliberately, knowing the repercussions.

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“The fact that he has the ability to still play out his last year at Texas Tech and then find a way to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to revisit this at the end of the season’ when all the damage is done?… Brendan Sorsby, bro, you’re wrong, bro. And that’s just the facts. You had the rules that you knew you had—bye-bye—and you didn’t do that. So now we’re allowing you to play,” Cam concluded.

However, Texas Tech’s athletic department believes they are justified.

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Texas Tech has doubled down on Brendan Sorsby’s situation

NCAA President Charlie Baker called the ruling “a new low” for college sports. Opposing coaches have voiced outrage. Rival teams were so taken aback that major athletic directors are reportedly discussing a total boycott, mandating their coaches not to schedule Texas Tech in any sport. Even Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark voiced “great concern” over the decision. Texas officials also stepped in, warning the Big 12 against punishing Texas Tech for letting Sorsby play.

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Head coach Joey McGuire firmly defended Sorsby, pushing back against critics: “For some reason, as a society, we’ve been OK with other things that happen and allowing players to play, and this has been the one thing that has united people, that they were against,” McGuire said last week at the Houston Touchdown Club. “It’s crazy because it’s not murder, it’s not beating somebody, so there’s a lot of things that we’re working through. None of this is OK.”

Joey McGuire argued that turning their backs on a player in his “darkest times” would be wrong. The school has promised to look after Sorsby. They appointed a specific overseer to account for “every single penny” of Sorsby’s money. However, the NCAA has still appealed the decision, as they wait for the courts to decide.