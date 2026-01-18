How Is Fernando Mendoza’s Mother Connected to the Miami Hurricanes? Everything You Need To Know

The Mendoza brothers are just two nights away from making history at the National Championship at Hardrock Stadium. In many ways, it’s a homecoming for Fernando Mendoza. Fans on the internet are curious about his connection with Miami? Was he born and bred there? Played high school ball there? And are his parents from the city of Miami? To get to the conclusion, you need to understand that the real Miami arc begins with his mother, Elsa Mendoza.

Who is Fernando Mendoza’s mother?

The actual Heisman in the Mendoza family is his mama, Elsa Mendoza. She grew up in Miami. Fernando and Alberto Mendoza grew up in a house more or less than a mile from the Miami campus. He was raised in a proper Canes household, where his mama was the textbook example of what a student-athlete represents.

What is Fernando Mendoza’s mother’s connection to the Miami Hurricanes?

Elsa was a standout on the Miami women’s tennis team and was so dedicated to the school that she stuck around to earn two degrees, one in Business Administration and an MBA. It’s safe to say she’s a Miami fan inside and out. Even though Elsa loved tennis, she became her son’s first coach in a completely different sport. Funny enough, when Fernando was just a little kid, she used her old college tennis serve and drills to teach him how to throw a football.

She had him practice “step and throw” until he got it right, only to later realize that it was the worst possible thing you could teach a quarterback, according to Mendoza’s then-QB coach. She also stood by his side as emotional support when Mendoza was just a two-star recruit and wasn’t getting Power Four offers, promising him that one day it would pay off. Frankly, it did.

Elsa has been bravely fighting multiple sclerosis (MS) for nearly 20 years, and it got even harder when she got diagnosed with COVID. Even with all the hurdles and tribulations, she hasn’t missed a beat. She now uses a wheelchair to get around and still travels to Mendoza’s games to this day.

During last month’s Heisman events, Mendoza didn’t hesitate to give his emotional and heartfelt tribute to his mama, saying she’s the reason he never takes the game of football lightly or for granted: “Mami, this is your trophy as much as it is mine,” he said. “You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my life. You’re my why. You’ve always been my biggest supporter. Your sacrifices, courage, love, my first playbook, my playbook I’m going to carry through my side my entire life.”

Elsa recently wrote a tear-jerking letter in The Players’ Tribune thanking Fernando for making her “feel seen” and never being embarrassed by her condition, even when he has to carry her up the stairs. The Mendoza brothers are doing anything and everything to keep their mom happy. In fact, they even started their own fundraiser to support MS research.

So far, they’ve raised $150,000. In addition, they’ve partnered with local restaurants around Berkeley and Bloomington to create “Mendoza” menu items, with proceeds are going directly towards the National MS Society.

Fernando Mendoza’s Family Ties to the Miami Hurricanes Program

The connection to the Hurricanes culture now gets even crazier when you look at the men in her family. So, Fernando’s dad, Fernando Mendoza Sr., played high school football with Miami’s current head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. While Cristobal went on to win the national titles at Miami, Mendoza Sr. decided to pursue a degree in medicine.

Regardless Indiana wins the natty or not, one thing is pretty obvious at this point: In Elsa’s eyes, Fernando Mendoza is already a Heisman winner and a national champion.