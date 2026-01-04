How Is Kyle Whittingham Related to New Michigan Hires Freddie & Alex Whittingham? All About Family Background of Wolverine Staffers

Michigan Wolverines finally closed its head coaching search with Kyle Whittingham, and the new boss wasted no time flipping the staff room. Jason Beck is already locked in as offensive coordinator; BYU’s Jay Hill is reportedly Ann Arbor-bound. Attention is now shifting to two familiar surnames drawing fan curiosity: Alex Whittingham and Freddie Whittingham.

Who are Freddie and Alex Whittingham? Michigan’s new coaching additions

After spending 10 seasons shaping Utah Utes’ tight ends and steering recruiting efforts, Freddie Whittingham is set to join the Wolverines. He is likely to take over Michigan’s tight end room, with recruiting duties still to be finalized. Michigan’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator, Steve Casula, appears to be on his way out of Ann Arbor.

Talking about what Freddie Whittingham brings to the table? Over the past five seasons, Utah’s tight ends hauled in nearly a third of the Utes’ 15,304 passing yards, topping the team in receiving in three of the last six years. Whittingham’s hybrid tight ends also fueled the ground game, helping Utah lead the conference in rushing three times during that span.

Michigan football’s defensive coaching staff has finally found the final pieces. Alex Whittingham and Jernaro Gilford were formally added to the Wolverines’ coaching lineup on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The 33-year-old Alex Whittingham will be mentoring the linebackers in Ann Arbor. He walks in with a strong resume. Alex Whittingham joins Michigan after spending eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs. Back in the NFL camp, he wore various coaching hats as part of the defensive coaching staff. In his latest role for the 2025 season, Alex Whittingham served as the team’s assistant defensive line coach.

His tenure in Kansas City reads like a masterclass in defensive versatility. Alex Whittingham carries a championship resume, having been part of five Kansas City Chiefs teams that reached the Super Bowl, including title runs in LIV (2020), LVII (2022), and LVIII (2023).

Alex Whittingham logged two seasons as a defensive assistant (2018, 2024), five years as a defensive quality control coach (2019, 2020–23). His journey took him from outside linebackers to the D-line in 2019, followed by four seasons with the linebackers group before a 2024 stint working with the secondary.

Are Freddie Whittingham & Alex Whittingham related to Kyle Whittingham?

Kyle Whittingham is the oldest of the Whittingham siblings, while Freddie is seven years younger than him. Both are of similar stature. Kyle stood 5’11” as a linebacker, and Freddie measured 5’9”.

Both played football at BYU. Then they had brief stints with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, Kyle in 1987, Freddie three years later in 1990.

Alex Whittingham, the second of four children born to Kyle and Jamie Whittingham, was born on March 16, 1992. He played his college football at Utah. Inspired by his father’s career, he soon followed in his footsteps, carving out his own path in coaching.

Alex Whittingham was just 13 and an eighth-grader when Kyle Whittingham joined Utah as the head coach.

Kyle Whittingham’s family background and coaching lineage

Football is in the Whittingham DNA. Kyle Whittingham’s father, Fred Whittingham, began his college career at BYU. He then transferred to Cal Poly, eventually carving out an NFL career from 1963-71 with six different teams.

After finishing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1971, Fred returned to BYU a few years later as a linebacker coach under LaVell Edwards. This move sparked what would become a 52-year streak of continuous Whittingham family coaching at the collegiate or NFL level.

Kyle Whittingham grew up immersed in it all. He eventually played at BYU himself before joining his father on the Utah staff in 1994. The father-son duo coached side by side. His son coached the defensive line while Fred served as defensive coordinator.

“I certainly am grateful to my father; I wouldn’t be where I am today without him and his influence and his tutelage, I guess you can say,” Whittingham told KSL.com. “I was very fortunate and blessed to be coached and coach with one of the best football minds I’ve ever been around.”

Fred Whittingham passed away on October 27, 2003, but his legacy lives on through his sons, Kyle Whittingham and Freddie Whittingham, and his grandson, Alex Whittingham. For years, the Whittinghams coached in separate worlds, two in college, one in the NFL. Michigan now gives the three generations a chance to coach side by side.